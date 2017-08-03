 
Pinkpoints.in, One Of The Best Online Costume Jewellery Stores In India

Costume as a word means the distinctive style of dress of an individual or group that reflects their class, gender, profession, ethnicity, nationality, activity or epoch.
 
 
CHANDIGARH, India - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The term also was traditionally used to describe acceptable costume is subject to changes in fashion and local cultural norms. Costume jewellery is considered a discrete category of fashion accessory, and displays many characteristics of a self-contained industry.  There is no huge difference in between costume jewellery and fashion jewellery. Costume jewelry was created to replace finer pieces of jewelry and that would otherwise be worn only several times and passed through generations as an heirloom. Costume jewelry allowed for everyday wear without fear of damage or loss. Women have enjoyed being able acquire a sizable collection of jewelry and expand their personal style but adding to it with costume jewellery accessories. It also got its name due to its use in stage productions where the accessories needed to be seen by the audience and using real jewel was simply not feasible. Costume jewellery is made with gems that are not particularly rare but usually use gold or silver plating, or other nonprecious metals like brass. Costume jewellery is easily available on pinkpoints.in which sells fashion jewellery and imitation jewellery at very affordable rates. Costume jewellery is made with expensiveness materials most of the time with cheap metals and imitation stones. Fashion jewelry can be inexpensive too or can be made with fine metals such as gold and platinum with diamonds and fine gems.

Pinkpoints.in has its business office located at C-1002, Crystal Heights, Near Saimilan Residency, Palanpur gam, Surat-395009. One can contact by Tel: +91 9979062555 or by Email: info@pinkpoints.in to know about latest deals and offers on jewellery. People looking for online jewellery store should log on their Website

http://pinkpoints.in

