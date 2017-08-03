News By Tag
Reasons to Develop SOPs in Coaching Classes
Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is a collection of organized procedures which are developed by a standardized organization to assist workers in carrying out the operations smoothly without much confusion.
Benefits of creating SOPs
1. Increases the efficiency of workers.
2. SOPs aims to achieve quality output.
3. It increases healthy competition among employees that in turn motivates them to work harder.
4. It reduces miscommunication between employees.
5. It compels the employees to stick to the industry regulations.
Standardized procedures for work are always beneficial for the organization and the workers.
Purpose of SOPs
Standard Operating Procedures are required to carry out operations in a correct manner. It is required so that the employees can work uniformly following the same set of procedures. Standardized procedures of work help the evaluator to appraise the employees or teachers teaching in the coaching class in a correct manner. When the procedures are standardized appraisal is also done properly. It makes the evaluator's work easy. He has to evaluate an employee or teachers based on the same set of procedures.
Different types of SOPs
1. Fundamental SOPs- according to these fundamentals, SOPs of other categories are made.
2. Methodical SOPs- this gives the method of investigation
3. SOPs required for safety precautions observed by any company.
4. SOPs for operating instruments, apparatus and other equipment.
5. SOPs for carrying out analytical methods.
6. SOPs for the preparation of reagents
7. SOPs for registration of samples
8. SOPs for quality assurance
9. SOPs to deal with complaints
10. SOPs for running a coaching class
All the above SOPs are directed towards a method of procedure. Each SOP differs from the other hence every SOP is exclusive in nature. SOPs for a field of operation will definitely differ from another field.
Guidelines for developing a SOP
SOP should contain the following:
● The person or group of individuals who are eligible to prepare a SOP should be specified in the document.
● It should contain the group of employee or teachers who will follow the Standardized Procedure of Operation.
● SOP should be approved by the head of the organization or coaching class.
● SOP should contain a date from which it will be implemented.
● SOP should also have a date of withdrawal as well.
SOPs should have the following structure
● The pages should contain a header and a footer
● Categories should be specified properly for a better understanding of employees.
● It should have a proper title that describes the whole document.
● It should contain an easy and clear description of all items mentioned.
● There should e some criteria for control of the operating system.
● It should have a list of references.
● It should have a list of contents.
SOPs for a coaching class
Standard Operating Procedures ( http://www.yourretailcoach.in/
Reasons for developing SOP for coaching classes
1. It can direct the coaches and instructors with their teaching procedures.
2. It will create a standardized procedure for teaching that will be beneficiary for the students.
3. All teachers and coaches will be bound to give instructions in a uniform manner.
4. It will be easier to evaluate the coaches as the method of evaluation will be available in the SOP.
5. The compiled set of procedures will increase the efficiency of the coaching class and the coaches will feel motivated to strive for better.
SOPs are required for any standardized organization and hence it is very important to have a SOP.
