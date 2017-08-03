News By Tag
Citizen Launches A New Range Of Watches
Citizen, one of the leading watch manufacturers in India, has launched a new range of watches recently. The Citizen Eco-Drive watches, which form a part of this category, come with an exciting range of features such as chronograph watch display.
These analog watches have been designed keeping in touch with the changing fashion trends across the world. They have a stationary bezel and have a buckle clasp. These timepieces match well with any type of outfit and also include a number of variants which come with a stainlesssteel strap. Most of these watches are ultrathin and easily fit into the hands of the wearer. The watches operate using the latest Eco-Drive technology.
What makes Eco-Drive technology unique is the fact that it enables these watches to be recharged by any source of light without having to change the battery. Available in a wide range of colors, they suit the diverse preferences of wearers. All the watches which form a part of the Eco-Drive collection have been quality tested to ensure that they meet up with the expectations of buyers. The insufficient charge warning and overcharge warning function of these watches make them high user friendly as well.
The watches have a sporty design and come with a high level of accuracy. These watches have a date display and therefore can be used by wearers to plan their day to day schedules. Therefore, they are suitable for people who have a liking for watches which are sleek and contemporary. These watches are also equipped with a power reserve, day, tachymeter, chronograph, perpetual calendar and a 12/24 hour time.
The prices of Citizen watches have been kept within a wide range. Therefore, they can be bought by people who have a lower budget as well. The presence of the perpetual calendar makes it a viable option for working professionals who are always on the move. The regular automatic reception function of these watches makes them distinct from the normal timepieces which are available in the market.
The price of Citizen watches in India has been devised to suit the budget of people from different walks of life. A close look through the company's website will enable buyers to get a clear idea of price and plan their budget.
About The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique:
For more than 25 years, The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutiques has been in the watch retailing field with coveted luxury and fashion brands. It has become one of the trusted retailers of India for their transparency in business and a wide array of watch collections from the brands like Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and more.
For More Info Visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/
Contact Details:
Prime Retail India Limited
Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344
Email: info@primewatchworld.com
Website: http://www.theprimewatches.com
Prime Retail India Limited
info@primewatchworld.com
***@primewatchworld.com
