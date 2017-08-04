News By Tag
Kymberlaine Banks to Speak at SMB Dallas August 2017 Meeting
Kymberlaine will be speaking on Don't Get Famous For Doing Customer Service On Social Media Wrong – 5 Steps To Protect Your Brand at SMB Dallas meeting
Kymberlaine is a passionate, seasoned, articulate communicator, creative problem solver and master of social media manager leading cross-functional teams. Recently, Kymberlaine completed a Certification program at SMU in Digital Branding and Communications, Digital Communication and Media/Multimedia.
More than 85% of CEOs recognize customer experience as a differentiator in our world where brand loyalty is waning and your products are becoming commodities. Why then are so many companies becoming famous for having their terrible customer experience mistakes caught on camera? Kymberlaine will share 5 practical steps you can take to make sure that your customer experience design won't make you the next viral media star for doing it all wrong.
Kymberlaine Banks leverages decades of marketing, communications, and public relations experience to help companies create customer relationships that increase brand loyalty, customer lifetime value and profitability. Since 2010, she has been collaborating with clients in travel, telecom, financial service and retail to design WOW social media customer experiences at Telvista.
"With the viral video of United Airlines forcibly ejecting a Doctor still fresh in our minds, it hit mainstream social media, causing outrage in China, Vietnam and U.S. it's a prime example of where customer service needs to be at it's all time best in customer excellence. Then President Trump doused gasoline on the fire with tweeting "Horrible". SMB Dallas is looking forward to hearing Kymberlaine Banks address how to be catastrophe ready digitally." says Lucinda Ruch, Link For Success, Social Media Breakfast Dallas Board.
For a preview of Kymberlaine Banks, click here
Social media is ever changing and SMB Dallas is an organization that collectively presents and practices social media platforms, tools, metrics, applications, ROI and case studies. We are excited hear from Kymberlaine at the upcoming August 2017 meeting. SMB Dallas is a free event so registration is critical if you want a seat for most months. For registration visit SMB Dallas (http://www.socialmediabreakfastdallas.com) to hear Kymberlaine Banks speak on Don't Get Famous For Doing Customer Service on Social Media Wrong – 5 Steps to Protect Your Brand.
About SMB Dallas
SMB Dallas was formed May 5, 2010 for businesses (and individuals)
Dallas Social Media Breakfast Board Members include Freeman+Leonard
