News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FreeSWITCHService Announces Customized Softswitch Solutions for VoIP Service Providers
FreeSWITCHService, a leading VoIP solutions provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has announced VoIP Softswitch solutions customized to meet the changing requirements of VoIP calling service providers globally.
Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, listed some of the outstanding business benefits of tailored VoIP Softswitch solutions: " Our all-in-one, next-gen Softswitch solutions have excellent administrative capabilities with advanced features. They are easy-to-use and can significantly reduce the cost of handling calls. Higher flexibility facilitates our clients to increase productivity and migrate to various IP networks. Our global clientele consists of VoIP service providers can deliver high-quality and feature-rich VoIP services to their big enterprises and small office/home office (SOHO) customers alike with VoIP Softswitch solutions designed by FreeSWITCHService team."
A spokesperson at FreeSWITCHService gave a brief account of the features of both customized Class 4 and Class 5 Softswitch solutions developed by the company: " Our tailored solutions are interoperable and designed to keep VoIP service providers' requirements in mind. Apart from basic features like CDR (Call Detail Record), black or white listing, and mobile number portability;
FreeSWITCHService offers enterprise-grade conferencing, IVR, WebRTC and SBC (Session Border Controller) solutions for enabling their clients to establish a seamless business communication using FreeSWITCH platform. Visit the company's website (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse