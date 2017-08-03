 
August 2017





FreeSWITCHService Announces Customized Softswitch Solutions for VoIP Service Providers

FreeSWITCHService, a leading VoIP solutions provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has announced VoIP Softswitch solutions customized to meet the changing requirements of VoIP calling service providers globally.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The advanced solutions are developed to leverage the benefits from VoIP technological advancements. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at FreeSWITCHService revealed the motive behind offering Class 4 and Class 5 Softswitch solutions: "VoIP technology is a boon for the industries to establish a seamless and unified communication across the world in a cost-effective manner. We, at FreeSWITCHService, always strive to design solutions for VoIP calling service providers or ITSPs to meet the requirements of their global enterprise clients with customized Class 5 and Class 4 Softswitch solutions. As a result, now we offer the VoIP Softswitch solutions that are reliable, scalable,and can deliver a high performance while handling a huge volume of calls. Be it a retail solution or Class 5 Softswitch solution or a wholesale Class 4 Softswitch solution, we provide all-in-one solutions that can deliver, manage, and administer VoIP services."

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, listed some of the outstanding business benefits of tailored VoIP Softswitch solutions: " Our all-in-one, next-gen Softswitch solutions have excellent administrative capabilities with advanced features. They are easy-to-use and can significantly reduce the cost of handling calls. Higher flexibility facilitates our clients to increase productivity and migrate to various IP networks. Our global clientele consists of VoIP service providers can deliver high-quality and feature-rich VoIP services to their big enterprises and small office/home office (SOHO) customers alike with VoIP Softswitch solutions designed by FreeSWITCHService team."

A spokesperson at FreeSWITCHService gave a brief account of the features of both customized Class 4 and Class 5 Softswitch solutions developed by the company: " Our tailored solutions are interoperable and designed to keep VoIP service providers' requirements in mind. Apart from basic features like CDR (Call Detail Record), black or white listing, and mobile number portability; our Class 4 Softswitch solution has call routing for WLR (Wholesale Line Rental), load balancing, and failover call routing for resellers and carriers. While Class 5 Softswitch solution offers feature-rich voice mail, audio and video conferencing facility, etc. along with other related features." "What we offer is a fully-integrated VoIP solution that can meet the business needs of ITSPs." The spokesperson concluded.

FreeSWITCHService offers enterprise-grade conferencing, IVR, WebRTC and SBC (Session Border Controller) solutions for enabling their clients to establish a seamless business communication using FreeSWITCH platform. Visit the company's website (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/) to know more about the VoIP communication solutions.

