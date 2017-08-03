Polyetheramine Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Size,Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 20

Contact

-- Polyetheramine are curing agents that contain polyether and amines. Polyetheramine comprises primary amino groups that are attached to polyether end based on ethylene oxide, propylene oxide or a mixture of both these compounds. Polyetheramine imparts superior toughness, flexibility, low color and low viscosity. It is available in colorless liquid form and has odor similar to amines. This compound finds a wide range of application in coatings industry. It is used in the production of polyurea coating technologies, pigment formulations and epoxy applications. Polyetheramines are also used in the epoxy curing and polyamides in coatings industry. It is also used in the hot melt adhesives, sealants and engineering composites.Polyetheramines has moderate glass transition and long pot life. It leads to high reactivity of curing systems and harder films, reduced moisture uptake and improved abrasion resistance. As polyetheramines have a wide range of molecular weights, repeating unit type and amine functionality, it provides a wide range of opportunities for the manufacturers and key players to design new compounds. The surge in wind energy industry is expected to augment the demand for polyetheramines, thus boosting the growth of this market, globally. Another major factor driving the growth of this industry is the growing building and construction industry. However, the increasing focus on bio-based products in end use industries is anticipated to hamper the growth of polyetheramines market over the forecast period.On the basis of product type, the global polyetheramine market is classified into:MonoamineDiamineTriamineOthersOn the basis of application, the global polyetheramine market is classified into:PolyureaAdhesivesSealantsEpoxy coatingsCompositesFuel additivesOthersEpoxy coating is the major contributor in the global polyetheramine market. Rising urbanization coupled with the increasing development in the construction of new offices and homes is expected to drive the growth of this segment. In addition, the increasing investments in epoxy coatings in construction industry are projected to boost the expansion of this segment over the forecast period.Asia Pacific and North America are expected to be the most potential markets for polyetheramines manufacturers. Asia Pacific market is projected to witness relatively high growth in terms of value over the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, Thailand, Indonesia and China are expected to be a major contributor to the polyetheramine market in Asia Pacific. This trend is expected to be followed over the forecast period. The increasing end use industry such as adhesives and sealants in this region is anticipated to boost the demand for polyetheramines, thus fueling the growth of global polyetheramines market.Unique and versatile physical properties have boosted the growth of polyetheramine market, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East regions. Product plant expansion, developing innovative portfolio are some of the key strategies adopted by the top players in the global polyetheramine market. In June 2015, Huntsman Corporation expanded its Jurong Island polyetheramines facility in Singapore to 50,000 tons. The company invested US$ 100 million in the expansion of this facility. This expansion was done with the view to meet the growing demand for polyetheramines in Asia-Pacific region.Huntsman Corporation, Clariant, BASF SE, Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd, IRO Surfactant Co., Ltd., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd., Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co., Ltd., Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd, Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/polyetheramine-market-452Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.Mr. ShahCoherent Market Insights1001 4th Ave,#3200Seattle, WA 98154https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/