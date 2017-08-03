News By Tag
Polyetheramine Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Size,Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 20
Polyetheramines has moderate glass transition and long pot life. It leads to high reactivity of curing systems and harder films, reduced moisture uptake and improved abrasion resistance. As polyetheramines have a wide range of molecular weights, repeating unit type and amine functionality, it provides a wide range of opportunities for the manufacturers and key players to design new compounds. The surge in wind energy industry is expected to augment the demand for polyetheramines, thus boosting the growth of this market, globally. Another major factor driving the growth of this industry is the growing building and construction industry. However, the increasing focus on bio-based products in end use industries is anticipated to hamper the growth of polyetheramines market over the forecast period.
Polyetheramines Market Taxonomy
On the basis of product type, the global polyetheramine market is classified into:
Monoamine
Diamine
Triamine
Others
On the basis of application, the global polyetheramine market is classified into:
Polyurea
Adhesives
Sealants
Epoxy coatings
Composites
Fuel additives
Others
Epoxy coating is the major contributor in the global polyetheramine market. Rising urbanization coupled with the increasing development in the construction of new offices and homes is expected to drive the growth of this segment. In addition, the increasing investments in epoxy coatings in construction industry are projected to boost the expansion of this segment over the forecast period.
Polyetheramine Market Outlook – Increasing Environmental and Soil concern to be the Major Market Driver
Asia Pacific and North America are expected to be the most potential markets for polyetheramines manufacturers. Asia Pacific market is projected to witness relatively high growth in terms of value over the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, Thailand, Indonesia and China are expected to be a major contributor to the polyetheramine market in Asia Pacific. This trend is expected to be followed over the forecast period. The increasing end use industry such as adhesives and sealants in this region is anticipated to boost the demand for polyetheramines, thus fueling the growth of global polyetheramines market.
Unique and versatile physical properties have boosted the growth of polyetheramine market, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East regions. Product plant expansion, developing innovative portfolio are some of the key strategies adopted by the top players in the global polyetheramine market. In June 2015, Huntsman Corporation expanded its Jurong Island polyetheramines facility in Singapore to 50,000 tons. The company invested US$ 100 million in the expansion of this facility. This expansion was done with the view to meet the growing demand for polyetheramines in Asia-Pacific region.
Some of the major companies operating in the global polyetheramine market include Huntsman Corporation, Clariant, BASF SE, Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd, IRO Surfactant Co., Ltd., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd., Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co., Ltd., Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd, Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
