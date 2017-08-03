News By Tag
Aer Blowdry Bar London Turns Two!
aer, a popular blowdry bar in London has recently completed two years of successful operation.
aer Blowdry Bar have extended their summer specials till the end of August 2017. Now, the customers of aer blowdry bar can get their special aer blowdries for just £30, and long/thick hair blowdries for just £40. All they have to do is make their booking online by using the code "summerspecial"
aer blowdry bar has also introduced an exciting combo offer where one can add an OPI or essie manicure to their blowdry and get the collective package at a reduced rate. Following are the details of this package:
BLOWDRY + aer MANICURE = £55*
LONG HAIR BLOWDRY + aer MANICURE = £65*
To make their 2nd birthday celebrations a memorable one, aer Blowdry Bar has also posted blogs about the best bridal hair for the brides and their bridesmaids with the focus on the upcoming summer wedding season. Log on to their blog section and go through the blog "aer blowdry bar diaries" to read the full coverage.
If you too wish to be a part of this celebration and also intend to save big by blowdries and beauty services at a discounted rate, visit aer Blowdry Bar now. Log on to their website http://aerblowdrybar.com/
About The Company:
aer blowdry bar (http://aerblowdrybar.com/
Contact
Anushka Lakhani
***@aerblowdrybar.com
