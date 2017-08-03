 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


Aer Blowdry Bar London Turns Two!

aer, a popular blowdry bar in London has recently completed two years of successful operation.
 
 
LONDON - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- aer, a popular blowdry bar in London has recently completed two years of successful operation. On this joyous occasion, they wish to convey their regards to all their customers & thus have rolled out some offers to make this celebration a momentous one.

aer Blowdry Bar have extended their summer specials till the end of August 2017. Now, the customers of aer blowdry bar can get their special aer blowdries for just £30, and long/thick hair blowdries for just £40. All they have to do is make their booking online by using the code "summerspecial". This offer will be valid for bookings between 1 pm to 4 pm, Monday to Friday.

aer blowdry bar has also introduced an exciting combo offer where one can add an OPI or essie manicure to their blowdry and get the collective package at a reduced rate. Following are the details of this package:

BLOWDRY + aer MANICURE          =          £55*

LONG HAIR BLOWDRY + aer MANICURE          =          £65*

To make their 2nd birthday celebrations a memorable one, aer Blowdry Bar has also posted blogs about the best bridal hair for the brides and their bridesmaids with the focus on the upcoming summer wedding season. Log on to their blog section and go through the blog "aer blowdry bar diaries" to read the full coverage.

If you too wish to be a part of this celebration and also intend to save big by blowdries and beauty services at a discounted rate, visit aer Blowdry Bar now. Log on to their website  http://aerblowdrybar.com/ to get more information about their services. For bookings, you can also  contact them at 0207 244 9499 and quote summer special.

About The Company:

aer blowdry bar (http://aerblowdrybar.com/) is the brainchild of ex-L'Oreal hair care executive and self-confessed blowdry addict Anushka Lakhani. Having lived in five different countries and always insisting on 'perfect' hair, Anushka tried and tested every blowdry on offer to find the best for her unruly hair. She now knows what it takes to get the perfect blowdry and how to make it last. Noticing a lack of good quality and affordable blowdries in London, she embarked on her dream, to open her very own blow dry bar in the heart of Kensington.

