Android Patient Tracker system launched by CustomSoft for Australia based client
CustomSoft launched perfect solution to track the patient for better medication services. CustomSoft has developed a wonderful Android App for Patient tracker for one of its Australian client.
The application allows doctor to insert various data fields regarding a patient including patient name, disease, medication provided, date of arrival, cost etc. The system saves this patient related data in the android device. The doctor may now view this data as and when needed. The doctor may check the details whenever needed. The application allows doctor to search patients by name as well as date.
Doctors and send emails and SMS for medications.
Sarah Said, " We are using this app since last few months in our OPD, It works wonderfully. Because of this it is easier for doctors to know previous medication history of patient and so doctors can give better service."
Benefits of Using Customized Android Patient Tracker system
User friendly
Attractive UI
Accessible from anywhere
Reduced Paper Cost
Quick and accurate medication Services can be provided
SMS and Email facility
Cost Effective app
Features of the Android Patient Tracker system
Secured login
High resolution image upload
Payment Gateway
Quick Search option
Historical Data Available
CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more about CustomSoft visit- http://www.custom-soft.com
Or send your requirements in info@custom-
