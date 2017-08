Android Patient Tracker system launched by CustomSoft for Australia based client

CustomSoft launched perfect solution to track the patient for better medication services. CustomSoft has developed a wonderful Android App for Patient tracker for one of its Australian client.

CustomSoft has developed a standalone software for doctors to track their dispensary patients. The main objective of this app is managing and viewing data of patients. This system allows doctors to enter new data as well as to see medication history of the patient. This is an Android app need to install on Doctors device.The application allows doctor to insert various data fields regarding a patient including patient name, disease, medication provided, date of arrival, cost etc. The system saves this patient related data in the android device. The doctor may now view this data as and when needed. The doctor may check the details whenever needed. The application allows doctor to search patients by name as well as date.Doctors and send emails and SMS for medications." We are using this app since last few months in our OPD, It works wonderfully. Because of this it is easier for doctors to know previous medication history of patient and so doctors can give better service."User friendlyAttractive UIAccessible from anywhereReduced Paper CostQuick and accurate medication Services can be providedSMS and Email facilityCost Effective appSecured loginHigh resolution image uploadPayment GatewayQuick Search optionHistorical Data Available