August 2017
Android Patient Tracker system launched by CustomSoft for Australia based client

CustomSoft launched perfect solution to track the patient for better medication services. CustomSoft has developed a wonderful Android App for Patient tracker for one of its Australian client.
 
 
PUNE, India - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- CustomSoft has developed a standalone software for doctors to track their dispensary patients. The main objective of this app is managing and viewing data of patients. This system allows doctors to enter new data as well as to see medication history of the patient. This is an Android app need to install on Doctors device.

The application allows doctor to insert various data fields regarding a patient including patient name, disease, medication provided, date of arrival, cost etc. The system saves this patient related data in the android device. The doctor may now view this data as and when needed. The doctor may check the details whenever needed. The application allows doctor to search patients by name as well as date.

Doctors and send emails and SMS for medications.

Sarah Said, " We are using this app since last few months in our OPD, It works wonderfully. Because of this it is easier for doctors to know previous medication history of patient and so doctors can give better service."

Benefits of Using Customized Android Patient Tracker system

User friendly

Attractive UI

Accessible from anywhere

Reduced Paper Cost

Quick and accurate medication Services can be provided

SMS and Email facility

Cost Effective app

Features of the Android Patient Tracker system

Secured login

High resolution image upload

Payment Gateway

Quick Search option

Historical Data Available

CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia,  Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..

CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.

CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.

To know more about CustomSoft visit- http://www.custom-soft.com

Or send your requirements in info@custom-soft.com
