WinWire Named One of the Best Companies to Work by Great Place to Work® in 2017
A People-First Culture where Trust, Pride, and Camaraderie come first
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- WinWire Technologies, a specialized IT solutions company, is proud to announce that it is ranked #22 as the Best Companies to Work in 2017 as endorsed by the Great Place to Work Institute.
The institute evaluates and identifies the best cultures based on a comprehensive assessment that includes a Trust Index and a Culture Audit. In an employee survey, WinWire was recognized for creating a great work culture, inspiring trust among their employees, promoting openness & transparency and steering the company in the right direction.
More than 600 organizations spanning over 20 industries, applied to Great Place to Work® Institute to assess and benchmark their workplace culture. We achieved an extremely high-level of Trust, Pride, and Camaraderie that helped us emerge as a leader. We are proud to be in the same club as organizations like Sony Pictures and Levi Strauss.
"Over the last 10 years, we've held true to our core value of People First and that has allowed us to focus on getting the right people onboard, encouraging them to participate in all aspects of WinWire life, and giving them the autonomy to do their best work. This award shows that we're definitely on the right track", said Ashu Goel, CEO, WinWire Technologies.
Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective. It is considered as the gold standard for defining exceptional workplaces across business, academia and government organizations. They represent the definitive employer-of-
About WinWire Technologies
WinWire Technologies is a global IT solutions company helping enterprises navigate the digital technology revolution. We help drive exponential growth and competitive advantage for our customers through aligning business value and digital transformation. We call it stitching the digital fabric with systems of intelligence.
We are a Microsoft Managed Partner with deep expertise in digital technologies, built over 10 years, including Cloud, Advanced Analytics, Internet of Things, Mobility, Security, UI/UX, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. This allows us to work with large and mid-sized enterprises to design, develop, and manage a wide range of intelligent platforms and applications, across industries and business functions.
Our record of leadership in exceptional technology solutions delivery and 'People First' culture makes WinWire your ideal technology service partner. Visit us at – www.winwire.com
Complete results of the survey can be viewed here
