News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
WinBizSolutions announces the arrival of a new team dedicated for jewellery photo editing
"We are extremely happy to announce the expansion plans of our jewellery photo editing services. Image combination, mannequin and background removal and dust and scratch removal are the three major services that are being expanded upon immediately. WinBizsolutions has always been the choice for a myriad of jewellers as well as ecommerce stores to edit, correct and enhance the images of jewellery products even when a professional photographer was not used for principal photography"
The expansion allows several smaller and larger businesses to extensively outsource jewellery retouching services to WinBizsolutions as and when they need it. With the expansion in effect, the company is fortified effectively with six diverse and specialized services for the benefitsof its customers from different verticals. Focus stacking, one of the specialized services offered by the company, can be used to combine several images digitally to have an exceptionally detailed or focused portion of an image for display. Similarly, the photo combination service involves blending of several images to create one with exceptional details and coordinated aesthetical elements. Further, the jewellery shining services can be used to make the products shine as though they are given a fresh polish.
The confidence of the company about the values they are bringing to the clients through the expansion was apparent in the words of the CEO, "With cut-throat prices for customized jewelry photo editing services, we strive to help the clients impress and sell jewellery efficiently. We give all the clients—wholesale and retail—a competitive advantage to stay ahead of the competitors by delivering high-quality jewellery images consistently devoid of any noise. We are adept in managing highly reflective, shiny and polished surfaces that many professional photo editors may not even attempt. This is what separates us from the crowd".
Apart from offering tailor-made jewellery image editing services, WinBizsolutions also provides top-notch services in diverse image editing spectrums such as real estate services, 360 degree panorama, image manipulation, virtual tours and staging, image clipping, photo restoration, portrait services and wedding photography and image enhancements.
It is no doubt the branched out service capabilities of WinBizsolutions is what makes it an all-inclusive and go-to image editing service provider for clients from diverse business verticals.
Delivering best-in-class image retouching services, this professional jewelry photo retouching Services Company is equipped with expert photo editors and technology-driven editing solutions. Experienced in delivering uncompromised global outsourcing services, the company caters to the image editing requirements of diverse businesses across the globe. You can confidently outsource jewelry photo retouching services to the company and be assured of brilliance and perfection.
To know more about our jewellery photo retouching services visit http://winbizsolutionsindia.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 09, 2017