News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Memorial
The occasion was fortified with patriotic dances, songs and skits by the PIET students, which were highly appreciated by the audience which also included Shri Krishan Lall Panwar, the transport minister of Haryana and Shri Ravinder Machhrauli, MLA Rural, and Smt. Rohita Rewari, MLA Panipat, who have been to this institute earlier also on a few occasions and they claim to have a special affiliation for this place.
Speaking on the occasion Acharya Dev Varat said, "I feel a deep sense of ecstasy while talking about the greatest scientist of India, Dr. Kalam, who enabled and empowered the country to touch the skies and beyond. He is said to have provided us with 'The wings of Fire' in the form of guided missiles and installed Indian image on the world map very high". He further added that his life is like a book of ideology which can help today's youth to aspire and achieve. This great man, being the son of a poor fisherman from a remote village of Tamilnadu, set an example by achieving the highest throne of The Head of Nation.
The honourable Governor expressed his concern about the rising graph of the vice of drug abuse, road rage and crime. He advised the new generation to learn to channelise their teenage period, which is highly affected by harmonal changes. He said it is an abhorable paradox that maximum perverted behaviour is shown by the educated part of the society, which is a matter of deep concern. He called upon the young boys and girls to come forward and own the moral responsibility of the new society, as we call it. While appreciating the role play of PIET in this region in the field of education, he also entreated upon the institute management to continue their efforts in producing upright citizens who can be instrumental in bringing about the desired changes around. He advised the youth 'learn to use your brains and don't let it mix with heart.'
While thanking the Honourable Guest Mr. Rakesh Tayal, Member BOG PIET said that it is a matter of pride for PIET management to build this memorial to commemorate the blessings that we received from Dr. Kalam during his visit in 2009. We still remember his motivating words when he said, "Since I advocate extending education to the rural areas, I had a great anxiety to visit this institute. In the era of woman empowerment I am all the more impressed to find so many girls pursuing Engineering and computer courses, which is good sign for the country. I would like to say that problems are always there in our day to day life, but you, as students, have to learn the art of converting these problems into opportunities, which is always possible. Let us all vow to excel and work for glorification of our own country."
His authenticity in science mixed with his simplicity in the science of life is what makes him an adorable personality with whom anyone would like to talk, walk and stand. We learnt from him that we owe a lot to our country and I feel satisfied that we at PIET are on the right track by imparting quality education and preparing true professionals and technocrats.
See the Event Photos here: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Panipat Institute Of Engineering & Technology PIET
***@piet.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse