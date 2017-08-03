"Broadway and Beyond" Brings Long-running Classics to Scientology Info Center this Summer

The Broadway & Beyond singing duo, Joanie Sigal & Tom Godfrey, will host their Summer concert at the Scientology Info Center on Aug 19 in Downtown Clearwater's Historic Clearwater Building. Event starts at 6:30pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Tom Godfrey & Joanie Sigal, singing duo, "Broadway and Beyond"

-- On the 20th of May this year the singing duo performed their Spring Concert. Returning to Scientology Information Center, a venue which hosts quality performances for the community, they will perform popular Broadway classics, bringing back old memories and helping to bring Summer to a close.Sigal grew up singing. Her mother is a trained musician, who played the organ, sang in choirs, directed the choir or some combination at every military base she lived on while growing up to a career Air Force father.When her dad retired in Hawaii, Joanie rekindled her love of acting and singing and immersed herself in theater during her college years. She was a featured performer with the Hawaii Performing Arts Company, the Honolulu Theatre for Youth and the University of Hawaii productions.She was also a featured player in the stage show "Paradise Found" which she performed in Honolulu for 2 years in the 70s.Godfrey, born the third son of a vocal music teacher and an accountant, he learned at an early age to sing. As the third born, it was Tom's duty to fulfill the Tenor requirement in the Godfrey household – a home that was constantly filled with various types of music from Broadway, sacred, choral, instrumental, pop, and (with older brothers) Rock 'n Roll. To this day, Tom enjoys reunions with his 3 brothers where they harmonize to a number of different musical styles.In his youth, Tom was a member of the Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus. As Tom grew older he performed around the Cleveland area in musicals, operas and various music reviews. After moving to Florida in the early 80s, Tom performed in Gilbert and Sullivan productions and community theatre shows where one critic proclaimed him the "best voice on the west coast of Florida."Sigal and Godfrey met in 1996 while performing at the Clearwater Building for the first time, and they decided to perform together as the singing duo, Broadway and Beyond. Since then they have been wowing crowds across Florida paying homage to the original performances of Phantom of the Opera, the longest running musical on Broadway, Evita, Les Mis, Annie Get Your Gun, Aladdin, Frozen and many more."Joanie and Tom truly bring 'Broadway' to Downtown Clearwater when they perform," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. "Their skill and theatrical flair bring the house to their feet every time they perform."To reserve seats or to learn more about the event, contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.The Scientology Information Center:The Historic Clearwater building was erected in 1918 as the first Bank of Clearwater, and was purchased in 1975 by the Church of Scientology.On July 11, 2015 it was fully restored and transformed and became the Scientology Information Center. It currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all, provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder.For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.Photo Caption: Tom Godfrey & Joanie Sigal, singing duo, Broadway and Beyond will perform their summer concert in the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater on August 19th from 6:30-8:30pm.