Celebrity Hairstylist and Make Up Artist Tiffane Nicole Launches Style Mobb Studios

-- Style Mobb Studios, the city's first and all full service beauty salon, fashion boutique, and image studio will open their doors on Saturday September 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.Style Mobb Studios is owned and operated by Celebrity Hair and Makeup Artist Tiffane Nicole. Tiffane Nicole's work has been seen on Actress Tichina Arnold, Singer R. Kelly, Love and Hip Hop's Mimi Faust, TV/Radio Personality Rashan Ali, Soul Train Awards, BET Networks and more. Known as a renowned Celebrity Image Consultant, Tiffane Nicole is proud to announce the grand opening of Style Mobb Studios. "This project has been in the works for a long time and I'm just thrilled to put together all of my talents into one entity for women of all ages to enjoy all at once," says Tiffane.In addition to being a salon space, Style Mobb Studios will also include a mobile space to create an on-demand beauty experience that can come straight to your doorstep and/or business. This on-demand uuber experience will be targeted towards career women on the go, entertainers, wedding parties, etc. The official grand opening will be hosted by Atlanta's Elite Professional Tax Heiress and Entrepreneur Buffie Purselle with a LIVE performance by artist Janine the Machine. There will be a live dj, special guests, vendors, drinks by Empower Inc., desserts by SweetShot Cupcakes, and hors d'oeuvres. Come and join Tiffane and friends at her official grand opening and come see what all the hype is about.Free Tickets at stylemobblaunch.eventbrite.comSatuday September 9, 2017 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.3435 Roosevelt Highway Suite 002 Atlanta, GA 30349Pre-interviews or to attend email deidre@mayleemedia.comTiffan'e Nicol is a renowned, in-demand celebrity Image consultant (make-up artist, hair & fashion stylist) that possesses an enviable clientele list and a passion, which sets her apart from the rest. In her ten plus years' experience, Tiffan'e Nicol has worked with a multitude of celebrities day to day and in preparation for red carpet events including the Soul Train Awards, Hoodie Awards, Bet Network, Dove Awards, T.V. & movie premieres, charity galas and more. Her celebrity clientele includes personalities such as R. Kelly, Tasha Cobbs, Rocsi from 106 & Park, Leon, Terry J. Vaughn, Ebony Steele, Kathy Maxon, C-Lo Green, Mary Mary, Super Model Frenchy, and Melonie Fiona to name a few. Her passionate mission is to not only provide glamorous styles to her clientele but to also promote "Living Beautifully"~mind, body & soul~.