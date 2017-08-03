News By Tag
Ethnic channel ABS-CBN Regional Channel launches outside the Phils to reach the global Filipino
ABS-CBN Regional Channel is now seen in key countries worldwide via cable, satellite and digital platforms
ARC, distributed by the largest and leading Philippine multi-media conglomerate ABS-CBN Corporation through its international subsidiaries and affiliates, delivers a mix of news, entertainment and lifestyle programs featuring the current affairs and endemic culture of each major island in the Philippines.
First launched as Regional Network in the Philippines in 2016 to bridge the capital city of Metro Manila to the rest of the Philippines through content, ARC is now broadcast globally to serve as a link for Filipinos outside the Philippines to their homeland; to narrow the gap via content; and to reconnect the growing number of young Filipinos who have assimilated the culture of their second homes.
Now reaffirming its tagline of "bringing Filipinos closer to home", ARC delivers content offerings in local languages: Tagalog, Cebuano, Bikol, Chavacano, Waray and Hiligaynon across different platforms in different territories including cable, satellite (TFC direct-to-home)
REVISITING THEIR HOMETOWNS
With the use of satellite and digital technology, ARC traverses the boundaries to deliver updates from several points in the Philippines:
· TV Patrol Northern Luzon (Baguio) which covers Baguio, the entire Cordillera and La Union province;
North Central Luzon (Dagupan) which delves into news and issues within Pangasinan (https://en.wikipedia.org/
Southern Tagalog (Batangas) which airs the local newscast of the ABS-CBN Regional Channel in Batangas;
Central Visayas (Cebu), the go-to source for the latest updates in Mandaue City, Dumaguete, and Negros Oriental;
and the Southern Mindanao (Davao) edition which covers Davao City and the rest of the Davao Region.
REDISCOVERING THEIR ROOTS
From north to south, ARC showcases the sub-cultures in each of the three major islands of the Philippines through magazine shows such as: MagTV Na," a tele-magazine show highlighting the best of each region which also airs in regional versions: Atin `To (Baguio); Oragon (Bicol); Cebu (Cebuano), Amiga (Bacolod), Asenso Ta (Cagayan de Oro); Magnegosyo Ta (Davao), and De Aton Este (Zamboanga or Chavacano version).
RECONNECTING WITH FELLOWMEN
ARC also brings viewers to a virtual reunion with their fellow Filipinos or kababayans
from the same regions as it gives them a glimpse of the latest events.
BRIDGING HAPPINESS
From information and entertainment to CSR, ARC's service goes beyond through:
· "BayaniJuan"
· "Salandigan,"
· "Ano Ngani," a program that delves into relevant issues, letting subject matter experts and personalities involved, say their piece
· "Agri Tayo Dito" a show that shares tips on farming and agricultural produce.
From television to music, ARC also provides far-reaching content as it brings music ranging from Original Pilipino Music (OPM) and vernacular hits via radio stations MOR 101.5 Bacolod and MOR 97.1 Cebu.
According to Ned Legaspi, Global Content Head, "ABS-CBN through its subsidiaries and affiliates outside of the Philippines, has been unwavering in trying to reach out to Filipinos outside the Philippines through content that highlights the best of the country and inspires Filipinos to be the best they can be. While we have already explored a wide range of content delivered in platforms that suit the overseas Filipino lifestyle through the years, we continue the search for relevant content as part of our commitment".
Legaspi adds: "The launch of ARC brings our mission deeper. It does not only bring together the regional shows in the major languages of the homeland but also showcases a beautiful fusion of the sub-cultures that define our country. Through ARC, we hope to bring them the language of their youth and help them go about their lives as global Filipinos while remaining anchored on their roots."
ARC joins the other channels distributed by the subsidiaries and affiliates of ABS-CBN which includes the world's biggest source and distributor of Filipino content across platforms The Filipino Channel (TFC), ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC), Cinema One Global, DZMM Teleradyo (audio channel in the U.S.) and MOR 101.9 and other channels available in key countries worldwide such as Cinemo.
ARC shares the sights and sounds of the Philippines in different key countries worldwide via TFC's cable, satellite, internet protocol television (IPTV) and online (TFC.tv) platforms. For more updates on TFC, visit facebook.com/
ABS-CBN Global Ltd.
***@abs-cbn.com
