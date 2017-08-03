News By Tag
* Hip-hop
* Music
* Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Beats N Bars Festival Announces Conference
Conference portion will feature panels on the hip-hop industry and tenets of the music industry
G.O.O.D Music's own Cyhi the Prynce will join Kaze and Joshua Gunn for "From One MC to Another: Navigating the Music Industry", discussing the highs and lows of the music industry, including label deals, overseas tours, awards and sold out shows.
Pierce Freelon will join Blackspace participants to discuss "Hip-hop in Community Spaces", providing a look at how hip hop can be can be used as a tool for engagement, self-discovery and critical thinking in community spaces.
VIBE Magazine Senior Editor, Stacy-Ann Ellis, WBLS/Hot 97 Digital Media Producer and Beats n Bars Host Jameer Ponds, and INDY Weekly Music Editor, Allison Hussey will participate in "A Roundtable Discussion: What Artists Can Learn From Music Journalists"
Beats n Bars Festival is to be held on September 22-23 in Durham, North Carolina. The North Carolina hip hop festival recently surpassed its goal of $25,000 to curate the festival, as area fans pulled together to raise $29,811. The festival's missionis "to build stronger community through the influence of urban culture and music". With craft and love of the culture, the Beats n Bars experience includes exposure to all five elements, dope MC's plus an introduction to break out artists, both mainstream and local.
For Festival tickets & FYI, please visit www.beatsnbarsfestival.com
Media inquires/interviews, please fill out our media request form (https://docs.google.com/
Contact
Chelsey Bentley
Nakoma PR
***@nakomapr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse