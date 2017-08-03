 
News By Tag
* Hip-hop
* Music
* Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Durham
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


Beats N Bars Festival Announces Conference

Conference portion will feature panels on the hip-hop industry and tenets of the music industry
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hip-hop
Music
Festival

Industry:
Music

Location:
Durham - North Carolina - US

DURHAM, N.C. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- This year's Beats N Bars Festival will feature a conference portion, featuring discussions around hip hop, the music industry, music journalism, and more.

G.O.O.D Music's own Cyhi the Prynce will join Kaze and Joshua Gunn for "From One MC to Another: Navigating the Music Industry", discussing the highs and lows of the music industry, including label deals, overseas tours, awards and sold out shows.

Pierce Freelon will join Blackspace participants to discuss "Hip-hop in Community Spaces", providing a look at how hip hop can be can be used as a tool for engagement, self-discovery and critical thinking in community spaces.

VIBE Magazine Senior Editor, Stacy-Ann Ellis, WBLS/Hot 97 Digital Media Producer and Beats n Bars Host Jameer Ponds, and INDY Weekly Music Editor, Allison Hussey will participate in "A Roundtable Discussion: What Artists Can Learn From Music Journalists". Together, they will explore the relationship between artists and journalists and provide tips for artists to navigate their careers.

Beats n Bars Festival is to be held on September 22-23 in Durham, North Carolina. The North Carolina hip hop festival recently surpassed its goal of $25,000 to curate the festival, as area fans pulled together to raise $29,811. The festival's missionis "to build stronger community through the influence of urban culture and music".  With craft and love of the culture, the Beats n Bars experience includes exposure to all five elements, dope MC's plus an introduction to break out artists, both mainstream and local.

For Festival tickets & FYI, please visit www.beatsnbarsfestival.com

Media inquires/interviews, please fill out our media request form (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepawOo5lNHTcGGW...) or email chelsey.bentley13@gmail.com.

Contact
Chelsey Bentley
Nakoma PR
***@nakomapr.com
End
Source:Beats N Bars Festival
Email:***@nakomapr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nakoma Marketing + PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share