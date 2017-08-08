Bicycle Club's 45th Century is a "Plains-Spokin'" ride

Springfield Bicycle Club's 45th annual Capital City Century (CCC), one of the longest running Century recreational bicycle rides in Illinois, will be held on September 10.

-- Springfield Bicycle Club's 45th annual Capital City Century (CCC), one of the longest running Century recreational bicycle rides in Illinois, will be held on September 10, the Sunday after Labor Day. Springfield Clinic is this year's Gold Level sponsor.The largest bicycle century event in Illinois held outside a major metro area, the CCC draws up to 800 riders annually. While most come from Central Illinois, the CCC has registrations from as far away as Nebraska and Texas.The ride starts and ends at Knights of Columbus (K of C), 2200 Meadowbrook Road, one mile west of Veterans Parkway on Iles Avenue. Riders may pre-register, sign up from 5 to 9 pm the night before at K of C, or register the day of event at K of C beginning at 6:30 a.m.The friendly folks at the Community Center in downtown Pleasant Plains will host our lunch stop in 2017. We enjoyed visiting historic Clayville for several years. Relocating our lunch stop to nearby Plains will eliminate the out-and-back to Clayville, and allow riders to do more "Plains Spokin', by exploring additional territory around Plains on their bikes.CCC riders will once again have route options from 10 miles to 100 miles in length over flat to rolling Central Illinois terrain. Short distance riders will have 10-mile Family Ride and 25-mile options. Long distance riders will complete a 40-mile loop to and from the Plains lunch stop, and can add loops from there until they reach their desired mileage.A special double metric (125-mile) option will be offered again in 2017. The CCC is one of only two Century rides in Illinois that offer this ultimate challenge for riders. Those seeking a more challenging Century may complete the Challenge loop instead of one of the flatter Century loops.The CCC features organized food and water stops along the route. After the ride, a post-pedal'n party with great food and live music will be held at the K of C. There's no additional cost for riders, and post-pedalin' party only tickets are available. A health-conscious menu will be offered that includes all you can eat and vegetarian options, along with local craft beer and other beverages.Over 100 volunteers from Springfield Bicycle Club and other area clubs help stage the event each year. For cyclists on the course, the bike club offers rider maps and well marked routes, SAG service and rider support, and directional assistance. Local bike shops offer repairs en route.A free Historic Bicycle Ride that tours history-related sites in the Springfield area will be offered once again on the day prior to the CCC. The Noll Law Office at the Lincoln Depot, 930 E. Monroe, will host the 2017 Historic Ride on September 9 at 1:00 p.m.For more information or to register, visit