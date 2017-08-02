News By Tag
Frances B. Stella, Member, Brach Eichler to Speak at Environmental Lender Liability
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Frances B. Stella
Frances Stella is Chair of Brach Eichler's Environmental & Land Use Practice Group and has 25 years of experience in federal and state environmental litigation, site remediation and environmental regulatory compliance counseling in real estate redevelopment and transactions. Her environmental practice includes handling CERCLA and New Jersey Spill Act claims and compliance issues, natural resource damage claims, cost recovery/contribution litigation and mediation, environmental insurance coverage litigation, environmental enforcement defense, permitting, defense of toxic torts, asbestos and vapor intrusion claims, and government compliance environmental investigations and audits. She handles site remediation negotiations with both state and federal environmental agencies and contracts with and supervises environmental consulting firms to develop and implement remedial activities in her role as Common Counsel for PRP groups at Superfund sites and for redevelopers.
About Brach Eichler
Brach Eichler LLC is a full-service law firm based in Roseland, N.J. With over 70 attorneys, the firm is focused in the following practice areas: Health Law, Real Estate, Litigation, Trusts & Estates, Business Transactions & Financial Services, Personal Injury, Criminal Defense and Government Investigations, Employment Services, Environmental & Land Use, Family Law, Patent, Intellectual Property & Information Technology, Real Estate Tax Appeals, and Tax. Brach Eichler attorneys have been recognized by clients and peers alike in Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, and New Jersey Super Lawyers. For more information, visit www.bracheichler.com.
Event Synopsis:
Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act ("CERCLA"), lenders acquiring a contaminated property through foreclosure are exempted from the perils of environmental liability. The exemption, which is commonly referred to as the Secured Creditor Exemption (SCE), creates a safe harbor for lenders against the CERCLA cleanup liability. However, a lender may only be covered and protected from environmental liability under the SCE if it only holds the contaminated property as security for debt, and not for the facility's long-term profit.
In this LIVE webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide and present to the audience an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals and all important issues in Environmental Lender Liability. Speakers will go beyond the basics and present their expert thoughts and opinions on the risks and potential opportunities surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
· Environmental Lender Liability - An Overview
· The Secured Creditor Exemption
· The CERCLA Liability
· Scope and Limitations of CERCLA
· Identifying Risks and Common Pitfalls
· Recent Trends, Developments, and Updates
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
