News By Tag
* Brother
* Printer
* BLI
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brother Wins BLI 2017 Pick of the Year Award for Outstanding Colour Printer for SMB
The international award that recognises reliability, value and key features for real buyers
Brother Provides Brilliant Colour Output and Tremendous Value
The Brother HL-L9310CDW offers the right mix of features, performance, and value for small and medium-sized businesses. "We were impressed by the Brother HL-L9310CDW's vibrant colour output, which is ideal for internal documents, client communications or marketing materials," said Tony Maceri, Senior Test Technician for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. "The touchscreen greatly simplifies walk-up printing, while robust mobile and cloud support keeps workers productive. And businesses get all of this for a lower-than-average total cost of ownership."
Winning Product
HL-L9310CDW
Channel Exclusive
Product shown with optional accessories
For more information, visit here (https://www.brother.com.au/
• Up to 31ppm Colour & Monochrome Print Speed
• Up to 300 Sheet Paper Input
• 6.8cm Touchscreen
• NFC (for mobile print & card authentication)
• USB, Wireless & Gigabit Wired Network
• Up to 9K Black, Cyan, Magenta & Yellow Ultra High-Yield Toners‡
• Up to 6.5K Black, Cyan, Magenta & Yellow In-box Super High-Yield Toners‡
• 3 x Optional 250 sheet Lower Trays / 2 x Optional 500 sheet Lower Trays / 4 x 520 Sheet Tower Tray
About BLI (a Division of Keypoint Intelligence LLC)
The leading provider of intelligence on the document imaging and software solutions industry, BLI has been putting products to the test for more than 50 years. BLI Pick awards, presented twice annually, acknowledge the hardware and software offerings that measure up as the best in their respective categories throughout rigorous lab testing. Line of the Year awards honor the manufacturers whose product line is determined to be the best overall based on the cumulative test results of all models tested in BLI's rigorous two-month laboratory evaluation. Unique in the industry, the comprehensive tests assess a wide range of the most important features and performance factors for buyers. BLI acquired InfoTrends, leading market research and consulting company, in 2015, and together formed Keypoint Intelligence LLC in November 2016.
About Brother International (Aust) Pty Ltd:
With over 100 years in operation, Brother International is globally recognised as a brand synonymous with delivering product innovation and customer satisfaction. A specialist in its product lines, Brother is always 'At Your Side,' with its customer first approach in all aspects of business. Brother combines this customer satisfaction and its strong commitment to environmental conservation to manufacture innovative, reliable and practical products in the printing, sewing, imaging and labelling markets.
Brother International Australia was established in 1977 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries, which was founded in 1908 in Japan. With a head office located in Sydney and State offices nationally throughout Australia, Brother has grown from humble beginnings to a diversified multinational corporation.
About Brother Earth:
Brother has made a commitment to sustainability and making a positive difference to the environment. Brother Earth is a Brother initiative and aims to build a society that achieves sustainable development by taking responsibility and considering the environmental impact of all aspects of business operations. At Brother Earth, visitors can choose how funds are allocated and see how Brother is contributing to environmental sustainability on a global level. 'Click for the Earth' at www.BrotherEarth.com and Brother will contribute to an environmental conservation project on a consumer's behalf.
Media Contact
Nicole Watson
The Gap Agency
+61 2 9264 0701
nicole@gapagency.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse