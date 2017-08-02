 
News By Tag
* Investment
* Oil Gas
* Energy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

Swan Energy, Inc. Appoints Hillary Nelson to Lead Administrative Management and Human Resources

 
HOUSTON - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Swan Energy, Inc. (Swan Energy) announced the promotion of Hillary Nelson to Administrative Manager. In this role, she will manage the organization's day-to-day operations, as well as direct human resources functions.

"Hillary's business management experience will be instrumental in helping the organization achieve its long-term goals. We are pleased to include her as a member of our management team," said Brandon Davis, Chairman and CEO.

Hillary said, "I am excited about this promotion and I am proud to be a vital part of this growing organization."

Hillary began her career at Swan Energy in February 2017 as Executive Assistant to the CEO. Prior to joining Swan Energy, she managed day-to-day operations of several international retail and hospitality businesses, where she led teams of up to 30 people. In these roles, she was responsible for establishing and executing start-up operations, human resources and customer service functions.

Hillary graduated from Houston Community College with an associate's degree in liberal arts. She enjoys outdoor activities in her spare time and is active in several local causes.

About Swan Energy
Swan Energy is an independent oil and gas company that specializes in exploration and production of domestic oil and natural gas fields, commercial salt water disposal and other related business activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has operations in several other states.

END

For information about careers at Swan Energy, visit swanenergyinc.com/careers. Send resumes and inquires to info@swanenergyinc.com.

Media Contact
Faye King,
Director
832-601-7609
fking@swanenergyinc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@swanenergyinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Investment, Oil Gas, Energy
Industry:Investment
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Swan Energy, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share