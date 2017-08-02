News By Tag
Swan Energy, Inc. Appoints Hillary Nelson to Lead Administrative Management and Human Resources
"Hillary's business management experience will be instrumental in helping the organization achieve its long-term goals. We are pleased to include her as a member of our management team," said Brandon Davis, Chairman and CEO.
Hillary said, "I am excited about this promotion and I am proud to be a vital part of this growing organization."
Hillary began her career at Swan Energy in February 2017 as Executive Assistant to the CEO. Prior to joining Swan Energy, she managed day-to-day operations of several international retail and hospitality businesses, where she led teams of up to 30 people. In these roles, she was responsible for establishing and executing start-up operations, human resources and customer service functions.
Hillary graduated from Houston Community College with an associate's degree in liberal arts. She enjoys outdoor activities in her spare time and is active in several local causes.
About Swan Energy
Swan Energy is an independent oil and gas company that specializes in exploration and production of domestic oil and natural gas fields, commercial salt water disposal and other related business activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has operations in several other states.
