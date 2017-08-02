 
J.T.T. Health Management, LLC Announces Equity Offering

 
 
LEWES, Del. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- J.T.T. Health Management, LLC, which is doing business as Help Your Diabetes®, a patent pending natural Type 2 Diabetes reversal program that helps diabetics to become clinically non-diabetic within two to six months, has announced their plans to file a Regulation D General Solicitation Offering of $3 million.

Dr. J. Murray Hockings, founder of the Help Your Diabetes® program and J.T.T. Health Management, LLC's Chief Executive Officer, said that "the goal of HYD is to help rid the world of the horrific disease called Type 2 Diabetes, by reversing its effects, extending people's lives and preventing deadly complications, while simultaneously growing its franchise business model internationally to help increase shareholder value".

Help Your Diabetes® is the fastest growing natural Type 2 Diabetes reversal program in the world, and is poised for growth in a virtually competition-free sector.

J.T.T. Health Management, a Delaware limited liability company, will offer 6% of its units to accredited investors in an effort to secure $3 million in capital. The capital raise will allow HYD "to aggressively roll out franchises across the U.S., expand into other countries and continue to be the leader in diabetes reversal innovation worldwide", Dr. Hockings said. "Help Your Diabetes® is now the only diabetes reversal franchise in the world".

https://helpyourdiabetes.com/

Disclaimer: The statements contained herein may include prospects and future expectations that are based on management's current views and assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, ability to manage growth, ability to manage international operations, legal restrictions on raising capital, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Actual results, performance, or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact
Geoffrey Lopes da Silva, Executive Vice President
Magnum Media Management, Inc.
***@magnummediamgmt.com
Source:J.T.T. Health Management, LLC
Email:***@magnummediamgmt.com Email Verified
