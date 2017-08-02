Swan Energy, Inc. Appoints Timothy Travis to Lead Special Projects Division

Media Contact

-- Swan Energy, Inc. (Swan Energy) announced the appointment of Timothy (Tim) Travis to Director of Special Projects. In this role, Tim will lead the implementation and execution of strategic initiatives focused on positioning the organization for long-term growth."Tim's experience in oil and gas economics and project management will be an invaluable asset to the organization. We are pleased to welcome him back to Swan Energy, said" Brandon Davis, Chairman and CEO.Tim said, "I am excited to leverage my operations experience and data-driven approach to project management to help the organization formulate and implement long-term growth strategies."Prior to this position, he worked as a petroleum engineer at the Oil & Gas Asset Clearinghouse, LLC and Swan Energy. Tim has experience managing large-scale projects in conventional and unconventional oil and gas production, completions, operations, and reservoir engineering. He is also highly-skilled in oil and gas analytics and financial modeling, and has evaluated hundreds of upstream energy assets.Tim graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor of science degree in petroleum engineering. He is an avid reader and outdoorsman and Longhorn athletics fan. Tim is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and a life member of the Texas Exes alumni association.About Swan EnergySwan Energy is an independent oil and gas company that specializes in exploration and production of domestic oil and natural gas fields, commercial salt water disposal and other related business activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has operations in several other states.END