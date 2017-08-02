News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Virtual Reality brings Canadian Heroes to the Taste of the Danforth Festival
The world's first Virtual Reality Photobooth comes to Canada's largest street festival this weekend allowing guests to take a "360 Selfie" with Canadian Heroes like Justin Trudeau and Chris Hadfield.
Brought to the Taste of Danforth festival by the Greektown BIA, the Virtual Reality Photo Booth is presented by MetaVRse, the Toronto-based VR company that invented it. The VR Photo Booth has previously made news at music festivals, major TV show launches and will appear along the Red Carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The VR Photo Booth will be snapping selfies at the corner of Danforth and Logan from the start of the festival at 6PM on Friday August 11 until it closes on Sunday August 13.
About MetaVRse:
MetaVRse is North America's Leading Virtual & Augmented Reality Consultancy. Advising Fortune 500 companies on how to use VR/AR for Education & Training, Remote Collaboration & Communication, vCommerce across multiple industries; Retail, Travel/Tourism, Industrial (Oil & Gas, Mining, etc.), Media/Communications, Healthcare and Education. MetaVRse also invented the VR Photo Booth™ a marketing activation for Conferences, Meetings, Festivals and Events. MetaVRse was recently nominated for Global VR Startup of the Year and named as a "Rising Startup" in the Toronto Techweek 100. Learn more at http://metavrse.com
Contact
Dan Flatt
***@metavrse.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse