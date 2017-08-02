 
Virtual Reality brings Canadian Heroes to the Taste of the Danforth Festival

The world's first Virtual Reality Photobooth comes to Canada's largest street festival this weekend allowing guests to take a "360 Selfie" with Canadian Heroes like Justin Trudeau and Chris Hadfield.
 
 
TORONTO - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- This weekend, visitors to the 24th annual Taste of the Danforth Festival will have the opportunity to take the ultimate selfie with some of Canada's greatest heroes in the world's first Virtual Reality Photo Booth. Enter the VR Photo Booth™, gather around a futuristic 360° camera and emerge to put on a VR headset. Through the magic of Virtual Reality, guests will be transported across the city to Nathan Phillips Square where they'll see themselves standing shoulder to shoulder with Canadian heroes like Justin Trudeau and Astronaut Chris Hadfield. Guests will receive a copy of their Canadian Heroes VR Selfie that can be shared as a 360 Photo on social media along with the chance to win a trip for 2 to Portugal.

Brought to the Taste of Danforth festival by the Greektown BIA, the Virtual Reality Photo Booth is presented by MetaVRse, the Toronto-based VR company that invented it. The VR Photo Booth has previously made news at music festivals, major TV show launches and will appear along the Red Carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The VR Photo Booth will be snapping selfies at the corner of Danforth and Logan from the start of the festival at 6PM on Friday August 11 until it closes on Sunday August 13.

About MetaVRse:

MetaVRse is North America's Leading Virtual & Augmented Reality Consultancy. Advising Fortune 500 companies on how to use VR/AR for Education & Training, Remote Collaboration & Communication, vCommerce across multiple industries; Retail, Travel/Tourism, Industrial (Oil & Gas, Mining, etc.), Media/Communications, Healthcare and Education. MetaVRse also invented the VR Photo Booth™ a marketing activation for Conferences, Meetings, Festivals and Events. MetaVRse was recently nominated for Global VR Startup of the Year and named as a "Rising Startup" in the Toronto Techweek 100. Learn more at http://metavrse.com

