Rapper/Producer Native Son releases debut album "Psychadelia" August 24th
"Psychadelia" combines Hip Hop, Psychadelic Rock, and Indie alternative into one sound
Native Son is fortunate to have a network of close friends that are also creative collaborators, as well as his choice of studio spaces. Having access to his home studio allowed Native Son to control the creative process and bring his vision to light, exactly as he saw it, since he produced all of the songs except "Hallucinate"
Native Son's latest visuals include a music video for the track "Wild West" which is available on his YouTube page. The video is set in abandoned buildings and industrial parks, but when contrasted with the atmospheric cinematography adds a layer of mystery and plays with viewers perceptions of reality.
"When i was making "Psychadelia"
Native Son is currently hard at work on his next project. He anticipates announcing the release date of his next project at the end of 2017.
About Native Son
Native Son is a Bay Area rapper and producer. He started writing and recording music at the age of 13. He has opened for acts like Kid Ink and Cam Meekins during some of his early performances. After graduating high school, Native Son started focusing exclusively on his music and had a prolific period recording at Reeds Recordings in Northern California in which he was able to record 3 projects worth of music. His debut album "Psychadelia"
