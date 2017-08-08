News By Tag
North Coast Rep Opens Season 36 With Neil Simon's Hilarious Classic, Last Of The Red Hot Lovers
Performances Beginning Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Running Through Sunday, October 1, 2017
Christopher Williams directs Phil Johnson*, Katie Karel,* Noelle Marion.* and Sandy Campbell,* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotony (Lighting Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), and Andrea Gutierrez (Props). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/
LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS previews begin Wednesday, September 6, 2017. Opening Night on Saturday, September 9, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, September 15, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through October 1st. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets:
North Coast Repertory Theatre
***@northcoastrep.org
