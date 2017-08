North Coast Rep Opens Season 36 With Neil Simon's Hilarious Classic, Last Of The Red Hot Lovers

Performances Beginning Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Running Through Sunday, October 1, 2017

North Coast Repertory Theatre

***@northcoastrep.org North Coast Repertory Theatre

-- Nobody does Neil Simon like North Coast Rep, so there's no better way to begin Season 36 than with one of his enduring comedic masterpieces,Barney Cashman, middle-aged, overworked, and with no experience in covert maneuvers, is bored with his bland, "nice" life. He is anxiously trying to join the sexual revolution before it's too late. His bungled attempts at seduction will leave audiences howling with laughter. Last season'sby Simon was a smash sellout, so playgoers are advised to order tickets early.Christopher Williams directs Phil Johnson*, Katie Karel,* Noelle Marion.* and Sandy Campbell,* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotony (Lighting Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), and Andrea Gutierrez (Props). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/ press previews begin Wednesday, September 6, 2017. Opening Night on Saturday, September 9, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, September 15with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through October 1st. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets:Previews- $42, Week Nights - $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun. Night - $46. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush tickets half hour before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.