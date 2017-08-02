News By Tag
Axiom Test Equipment Blog - Prepare for Practical Pulsed RF Measurements
This blog post explains how signal generators generate pulses as either a standard feature or option depending on the unit. It also addresses using analyzing those pulses using a variety of equipment from an RF power meter with power detector equipped for pulsed power measurements, a spectrum analyzer for measuring wide ranges, a vector network analyzer for pulsed S-parameter measurements, and certain vector network analyzers specifically designed for pulsed RF measurements.
Altogether this article provides a high level overview on making pulsed RF measurements with a few examples of signal generators and analyzers designed for the purpose.
Learn more specifics on how to pick the right signal generator or analyzer for your project so you can save time selecting test equipment for rent or purchase. Read the full blog post here: http://www.axiomtest.com/
Rent signal generators or network analyzers from Axiom Test Equipment - your source for electronic test and measurement equipment. Axiom rents, sells, repairs and accepts trade-in of test equipment to support your specific test & measurement needs. If interested in help selecting test equipment for your project, contact Axiom Test Equipment's sales department at sales@axiomtest.com, call 760-806-6600, or view Axiom's test equipment inventory online at http://www.axiomtest.com.
