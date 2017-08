Axiom Test Equipment Blog - Prepare for Practical Pulsed RF Measurements

rohde schwarz SMV03

Axiom Test Equipment, a premier provider of electronic test and measurement equipment rentals and sales has published a new blog post on how pulsed RF microwave measurements use pulses of precise pulse widths, intervals, and amplitudes as test signals rather than the continuous-wave (CW) signals of standard high-frequency measurements. For systems and their components that operate with pulses, such as radars, these test signals represent the actual operating conditions more closely than CW signals. Pulses also provide a means of testing components, such as amplifiers, at high power levels when CW signals may cause overheating and damage. As pulsed RF signal applications such as radar continue to expand beyond military and aerospace markets and into automotive and medical systems, the need for pulsed RF measurement capability continues to grow.This blog post explains how signal generators generate pulses as either a standard feature or option depending on the unit. It also addresses using analyzing those pulses using a variety of equipment from an RF power meter with power detector equipped for pulsed power measurements, a spectrum analyzer for measuring wide ranges, a vector network analyzer for pulsed S-parameter measurements, and certain vector network analyzers specifically designed for pulsed RF measurements.Altogether this article provides a high level overview on making pulsed RF measurements with a few examples of signal generators and analyzers designed for the purpose.