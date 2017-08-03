News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces Extended Research on CLASSIC COUNTRY
GET CEO, Dain Schult, remarked, "Classic Country can be featured at least two different ways. The older version specializes in hits from the Twenties into the early Seventies focusing on Country music's first Golden Age with artists such as the Carter Family, Slim Whitman, Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, Hank Snow, Hank Williams, George Jones, Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash. This version even has roots in the development of Border Radio between Mexico and the U.S.
"The "newer" version focuses on radio hits from the Sixties into the Nineties so this includes Willie, Waylon and the boys along with the "Hag" Merle Haggard to more current current-day artists like George Strait, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Alan Jackson.
"Modern country programming migrated to FM radio in the early Nineties while Classic Country remains to this day one of the few music formats that has proven AM Radio ideal, particularly in rural areas. Prior to this transition, Country was primarily an AM radio driver and was most widely popular in small towns – the very places GET will be involved in ownership and operation of Terrestrial radio stations.
"Even now, many Country stations will feature Classic Country in segments on the weekends. Country has greater history and depth than Rock has, even now. While elements of many formats helped to come together and craft "rock n' roll" in the Fifties, Country has background dating back well over a hundred years ago, so there are so many more sub-genres with Country than there are with Rock programming.
"Classic-era Country artists such as Kenny Rogers (who is just now retiring), Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton continued to come up with hit songs well into the 2000's garnering contemporary Country radio airplay. But for every older artist who managed that, others from the era did not. Others like George Jones and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash remain in high esteem and listenership well after their deaths.
"Some performers, who began their careers in the Eighties, near the 'dividing line of the classic - modern divide,' enjoy followings among both audiences; examples include George Strait and Reba McEntire. Neo-traditionalists like Hank Williams III continue to harken back to the sounds of the true Classic Country era. GET's Classic Country will be sensitive to all the changes that have taken place and craft a presentation that will be assessable by a variety of demographic groups.
"When all the research and development is complete, Classic Country will be available for long-form, daily use by GET stations (both Terrestrial and Internet) and can also be syndicated domestically and internationally."
For more information about Classic Country you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com (Link to GET's corporate website)
http://www.dainschult.com (Link to more information about Dain Schult)
