News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Buy the Lot, Get Luxury Home for Free
Sarasota, Florida, Luxury Property Offered for $1.05 Million
The property at 1571 Hillview Drive in the Harbor Acres community just south of downtown, near the hospital, and walking distance to trendy Southside shops and restaurants, is being offered for the price of the site. With mansions cropping up around the neighborhood and surrounding area, the location is worth more than the luxury house. In fact, a preconstruction home/homesite package is being offered next door for $2.495 million.
Just east of Sarasota Bay, the property takes advantage of its corner lot with two entrances – one to a separate suite – as well as tranquil botanical gardens surrounding the home.
The owner, a retired assisted-living entrepreneur, remodeled the home 10 years ago. The home is now part of a non-profit trust, benefitting his new dog rescue shelter.
With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the property encompasses 3,400 square feet of air conditioned space plus a stone-lined pool and patio area featuring a soothing waterfall, spa and propane fire pit. A circular driveway links both Hillview Drive and its cross street, Flower Drive. The main entrance on Hillview Drive takes you through a gated wall with secluded gardens, meditation areas, and a path to the back of the home. The entry on Flower Drive takes you to the guest wing or in-law suite, where two bedrooms are en suite and can be closed off.
Upon entering from Hillview Drive, you are greeted with the spacious open floor plan, volume ceilings with skylights, and custom stained-glass windows creating a bright and colorful space in the great room, which opens to the pool. On the east side of the home, French doors provide privacy to the master suite, including a den with fireplace opening to the pool, and the master bedroom overlooking the gardens. The west side of the home features an open kitchen abundant with natural light, breakfast bar, nook and wet bar.
For the details of the property, please visit http://www.forsalebyowner.com/
PHOTOS BY Sumit Mantaporn, https://raymmar.com/
Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse