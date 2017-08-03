Walters Group Awards Scholarships to Local High School Students

Three Graduating Seniors from Barnegat Receive $6,000 in Scholarships

L: Cassandra Kacso R: Sabria Velez

Contact

Caryl Communications

Evelyn Weiss Francisco

***@caryl.com Caryl CommunicationsEvelyn Weiss Francisco

End

-- Walters Group, a leading real estate developer, awarded $6,000 in scholarships to three graduating seniors from Barnegat High School and Southern Regional High School.From Barnegat High School, a $2,000 scholarship, in memory of Edward M. Walters, Sr., was awarded to Cassandra Kacso who plans to attend Kean College. From Southern Regional High School, two recipients each received $2,000 scholarships:Sabria Velez who plans to attend Ocean County College and Ryan Hill who plans to attend the University of Colorado Boulder.Since 2003, the Walters Group annual scholarship program has awarded nearly $100,000 to local students to help defray the cost of higher education."We're proud to recognize outstanding local students planning to go to college by awarding these scholarships each year," said Ed Walters, Jr., founder and partner at the Walters Group and a graduate of Southern Regional High School. "Our company supports the communities where we live and work and by investing funds to help deserving students we're helping to build a better future."Scholarship recipients are selected annually by the Walters Group scholarship committee. The committee reviews all submitted applications and chooses recipients based on academic standing, and community involvement.Corporate giving is embedded in the culture at Walters Group and is reflected in the numerous local organizations that benefit from their philanthropy. Over the years, their commitment to give back has benefitted organizations such as the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, Toys for Tots, The Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, Barnegat Volunteer Fire Company, American Red Cross, hurricane relief and Habitat for Humanity.