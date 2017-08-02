 
Terry Helms, AIA, Joins Halff as Vice President of Architecture

 
 
Terry Helms
Terry Helms
 
RICHARDSON, Texas - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Halff Associates, Inc. (Halff), one of the nation's leading engineering/architecture consulting firms, is proud to announce that Terry Helms has joined Halff as a Vice President of Architecture in our Richardson and Houston offices.

Terry has more than 38 years of experience in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. He has a diverse background as a design architect, program and project manager, and a business development and operations manager. He has come to Halff from a Fortune 500 company, where he led the architecture and engineering, oil and gas engineering, and technology integration divisions.

He also has an extensive background in design-build and was involved in the startup of a design-build group for a large national architecture and engineering firm. In addition, he led the startup of several A/E and design-build branch offices. He has successfully worked with clients to bring their project visions to life by coordinating project goals and objectives, requirements, and design on smaller projects as well as large-scale collaborative undertakings. Terry has designed numerous projects, ranging from small office buildings to complex laboratories to large industrial facilities.

Terry's representative work includes the Advanced Technology Research Facility (ATRF), Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research in Frederick, Maryland; modernization of nitrocellulose facilities, Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP) in Radford, Virginia; and the Studio Austin Master Plan and Feasibility Study, Cherryville Development in Austin, Texas. Terry also managed an A/E startup office in Houston, where clients included Anheuser Busch, Nalco (Ecolab), CenterPoint Energy, and GE Oil and Gas.

Terry is a licensed architect and earned his Bachelor of Science in Environmental Design from the University of Oklahoma.

About the Firm

Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than 65 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 15 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.

Contact
Keith Courson
***@halff.com
End
Source:Halff Associates
Email:***@halff.com Email Verified
