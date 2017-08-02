Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus

Animal Defenders International (ADI) is calling on the local community to stay away from the UniverSoul Circus and avoid supporting an industry that involves cruelty and suffering to animals.

-- Studies of the use of wild animals in traveling circuses show that circuses cannot meet the physical or behavioral needs of wild animals. Animals are confined in small spaces, deprived of physical and social needs, spending excessive amounts of time shut in transporters. These animals are often seen behaving abnormally; rocking, swaying and pacing, all indicating that they are in distress and not coping with their environment. ADI's video evidence has shown how these animals are forced to perform tricks through physical violence, fear and intimidation."When families find out about the routine abuses that go on behind the scenes at circuses, they will be shocked and will not want to expose their children to this cruelty." said Matt Rossell, ADI Campaigns Director.ADI is calling on supporters to warn audiences of the behind-the-scenes suffering of animals in traveling circuses when the UniverSoul Circus comes to Raleigh on August 9, 2017.WHAT: UniverSoul Circus ProtestWHEN: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 6:30pmWHERE: PNC Arena 1400 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607Local campaigners with ADI will be handing out leaflets and informing audiences about the suffering and telling people that the animal circus is no longer acceptable in a modern, advanced society. Circus owners are urged to leave animals out of future productions.Local ADI volunteer representative, Karen Nyreen: "Keeping wild animals like lions, tigers and bears shut in small spaces, then beating them to perform tricks for human entertainment shames us all."