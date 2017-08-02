News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tropical Smoothie Café to Open a New Café in Bartram Park
QSR Management Group is set to open the new cafe in September 2017
"We are very excited to be opening in the Bartram Park market," said Nick Crouch, president of QSR Management Group and the owner of the new Tropical Smoothie Café. "It's a great, growing market and we look forward to serving the community there. We will also be looking for some fun, energetic and enthusiastic people to join our Bartram Park team and will be announcing our open interview day in the weeks to come."
The café is located at 13820 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 405, Jacksonville, FL 32258. It will offer fresh smoothies, toasted flatbreads, salads, sandwiches and wraps, along with breakfast items. The café uses fresh, natural, quality ingredients in all their menu items so their guests eat better and feel better. The Bartram Park location will also offer a catering service and a delivery option.
QSR Management Group owns and operates 14 Tropical Smoothie Cafés in North Florida and South Georgia. They have plans to open two more in 2017, including one on Roosevelt Boulevard on the Westside. QSR Management Group has five more cafés in development for 2018.
About Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida
Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida is a business cooperative of franchise owners on the First Coast. There are 19 cafes currently in the cooperative. The stores are in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Orange Park, Yulee, St. Augustine and Palm Coast. For more information, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
About Tropical Smoothie Café
Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 547 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Café serves smoothies (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse