Kelley Kronenberg Attorney Erin M. Berger Elected to Girls on the Run Greater Tampa Bay Board

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced that Attorney Erin M. Berger has been elected to the Board of Directors for Girls on the Run Greater Tampa Bay.

Girls on the Run is a transformational, physical activity based, youth development program for girls in third to fifth grade. The program teaches life skills through dynamic interactive lessons and running games.

Along with the other members of the Board of Directors, Ms. Berger plays an important role in the growth and sustainability of the Girls on the Run in the greater Tampa Bay area. She has coached Girls on the Run groups for two years, most currently at the elementary school that her children attend.

"I am proud to be involved with Girls on the Run, and honored to join their Board of Directors," said Ms. Berger. "I love working with young girls to achieve goals, recognize their self-worth, and empower them to be confident and happy."

The Girls on the Run program culminates with the participants being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5k running event. The goal of the program is to unleash confidence through accomplishment while establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness.

As an Attorney in Kelley Kronenberg's Tampa office, Ms. Berger assists in handing matters related to Mortgage Banking and Lending Services and Appeals. Her clients include major banking and financial services industry clients in contested foreclosure cases. Ms. Berger is admitted to practice law in Florida.

###

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 10 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by the Daily Business Review, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

