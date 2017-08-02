 
News By Tag
* Myelofibrosis Therapeutics
* Myelofibrosis Pipeline
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis - Collaboration and Other Developments

 
 
P&S Market Research2
P&S Market Research2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Myelofibrosis Therapeutics
* Myelofibrosis Pipeline

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

NEW YORK - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Myelofibrosis is a disease characterized by the build-up of scar tissue in the bone marrow, which leads to genetic mutation in a person's body. The myelofibrosis therapeutics pipeline (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/myelofibrosis-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis) is anticipated to increase with the growing need to develop a cure for the problem, and is noticed in approximately one in 500,000 people, in the U.S., usually in the age group of 50 to 80 years, as per the as data provided by U.S. national Library of Medicine. It is a rare form of disease and also happens to patients with thrombocythemia and polycythemia. Moreover, the future developments in therapies are expected to shoot-up.

Explore Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/myelofibrosis-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

According to National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, myelofibrosis is disorder of bone marrow, in which bone marrow is replaced by fibrous tissues. In myelofibrosis, bone marrow cannot produce sufficient blood cells and platelets, which leads to weakness, anemia, fatigue and sometimes swelling of spleen and liver. Reduction in number of platelets can cause bleeding and bruising. This condition is also called extramedullary haematopoiesis. The genes of the stem cells such as, JAK2, MPL, CALR, and TET2 genes undergo mutation in somatic stem cells but, the condition is uninherited. Treatments for the problem include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, blood transfusion and surgery.

Request for Table of Content at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/myelofib...

In November 2013, Baxter International Inc. entered into a licensing agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc., to develop and commercialize - pacritinib. Pacritinib is a novel investigational JAK2/FLT3 inhibitor with activity against genetic mutations linked to myelofibrosis, leukemia and certain solid tumors. Pacritinib is currently in Phase II clinical development in patients having chronic malignant bone marrow disorder, myelofibrosis.

Some of the companies having a pipeline of myelofibrosis therapeutics include Incyte Corporation, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Geron Corporation, Baxter International Inc.
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:+1-888-778-7886
Tags:Myelofibrosis Therapeutics, Myelofibrosis Pipeline
Industry:Medical
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
P&S Market Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share