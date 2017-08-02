News By Tag
Rotary Club of Fort Myers presents Backyard Family Bash on Oct. 22
Donations will be accepted at the gate, and parking is free. Food trucks will serve up an eclectic array of dishes to feast on. Beer and wine will be served for the adults while local bands take a turn on stage. Kids of all ages will enjoy a close-up look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Nationwide stock car and simulator. Try your luck at games and a pie-eating contest.
For more information on The Rotary Club of Fort Myers or how you can support service projects in the local community, go to www.rotaryfortmyers.org, call (239) 332-8158, or visitthe club on Facebook.
About The Rotary Club of Fort Myers
The Rotary Club of Fort Myers, Inc. is the first, oldest and largest of the 54 clubs in Southwest Florida. Chartered in 1922, it is a leadership organization composed of local business, professional and civic leaders who are united in providing humanitarian service locally and throughout the world, embracing the highest ethical standards to build goodwill and peace.
