Metrolina Dermatology now offering Microneedling
New service now offered by Metrolina Dermatology-Microneedling.
During the microneedling procedure, micro-needles puncture the skin to create a controlled skin injury causing the skin to create new collagen and hyaluronic acid. This action helps with tissue repair. The treatment also creates superficial micro-channels allowing topical serums to be absorbed more effectively into the skin. Treatment areas typically include the face, décolleté, or specific scar revision areas. The treatments are typically painless but topical numbing cream can be applied prior to the treatment area to minimize discomfort.
Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists also offer Botox and Dysport, Soft Tissue Augmentation and Dermal Fillers, Kybella, Chemical Peels and Skin Care Services- including Medical Facials, Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, and Hydrodermabrasion with Hydro Skin Rejuvenation. Dr. Sasha Haberle, Mohs Surgery specialist is also available for appointments at Metrolina Dermatology.
They are located in south Charlotte, across the road from CMC-Pineville at 10502 Park Rd, Suite 100. To learn more about Microneedling and other cosmetic, medical or surgical treatments, go to www.MetrolinaDermatology.com
Dr. Sasha Haberle
***@metrolinadermatology.com
