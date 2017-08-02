 
News By Tag
* Microneedling
* Micro-needling
* Cosmetic Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


Metrolina Dermatology now offering Microneedling

New service now offered by Metrolina Dermatology-Microneedling.
 
 
Microneedling at Metrolina Dermatology
Microneedling at Metrolina Dermatology
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists is now offering microneedling therapy services. Microneedling is also called collagen induction therapy. It is a minimally invasive skin-rejuvenation procedure for anti-aging and scar reduction. It also is highly effective in reducing or eliminating age spots, fine wrinkles, reducing poor size, stretch marks, and scars with little to no downtime.

During the microneedling procedure, micro-needles puncture the skin to create a controlled skin injury causing the skin to create new collagen and hyaluronic acid. This action helps with tissue repair.  The treatment also creates superficial micro-channels allowing topical serums to be absorbed more effectively into the skin.  Treatment areas typically include the face, décolleté, or specific scar revision areas.  The treatments are typically painless but topical numbing cream can be applied prior to the treatment area to minimize discomfort.

Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists also offer Botox and Dysport, Soft Tissue Augmentation and Dermal Fillers, Kybella, Chemical Peels and Skin Care Services- including Medical Facials, Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, and Hydrodermabrasion with Hydro Skin Rejuvenation. Dr. Sasha Haberle, Mohs Surgery specialist is also available for appointments at Metrolina Dermatology.

They are located in south Charlotte, across the road from CMC-Pineville at 10502 Park Rd, Suite 100. To learn more about Microneedling and other cosmetic, medical or surgical treatments, go to www.MetrolinaDermatology.com

Contact
Dr. Sasha Haberle
***@metrolinadermatology.com
End
Source:Metrolina Dermatology
Email:***@metrolinadermatology.com
Tags:Microneedling, Micro-needling, Cosmetic Services
Industry:Medical
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SCD Consulting Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share