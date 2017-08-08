News By Tag
* UPSL
* MLS
* Usl
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
United Premier Soccer League Announces C-Ville FC as Southeast Conference Expansion Team
Charlottesville (Va.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season
Based in Charlottesville, Va., C-Ville FC will begin UPSL play in the Southeast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very excited to continue to build our arsenal of teams along the eastern seaboard, and C-Ville FC is another example of a quality team coming into the UPSL. C-Ville FC is owned and operated by a former Dominican Republic National Team player, and the club is a very ambitious group, so expect big things out of C-Ville FC in the coming season. We welcome C-Ville FC to the UPSL and wish them the best."
C-Ville FC is owned by Charlottesville, Va., resident Elimelec de los Santos, a Coach and the Media Manager for the Dominican Republic National Teams. De los Santos, 37, made numerous appearances with the Dominican Republic Men's National Team as a player.
C-Ville FC Owner Elimelec de los Santos said, "The people are excited about the team and about the UPSL. We made the announcement on Facebook and it has two thousand followers in only one week! It's crazy! Everybody is calling me. I have players who played in Liga MX calling me."
The club has received unprecedented support as it sets itself to become a pioneer of Pro Development soccer in Virginia.
"Our team is the first team is the first team to play in a Pro Development league and everybody is very excited, asking how they can help them," De los Santos said. "For support, we don't have a problem. All is good for support."
Santurnino Diaz has agreed to be the team's Head Coach. Diaz, 45, was a coach for Cruz Azul (Liga MX), and is well known in the Charlottesville area for his work coaching youth players with Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area (SOCA).
The team is exploring venue options in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About C-Ville Football Club
C-Ville Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Charlottesville, Va., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. C-Ville FC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.
Founded in 2017, C-Ville FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Teri Crawford
Direct: 540-263-2844
Email: c.villefc@gmail.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 08, 2017