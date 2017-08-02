 
Industry News





GZA promotes Martin Rodick, P.E. to Associate Principal

 
 
Martin Rodick
NORWOOD, Mass. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- GZA, a multi-disciplinary firm providing environmental, geotechnical, ecological, water and construction management services, today announce7 that Martin Rodick has been promoted to Associate Principal in the Norwood, Massachusetts office.

A resident of Millis, Massachusetts, Rodick joined GZA in 1998; his areas of specialization include geotechnical and environmental engineering.

Rodick earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his Master of Science in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst.

With 23 years of industry experience, Rodick is a Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and holds membership in the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Boston Society of Civil Engineers as a GeoInstitute Committee member.  He also participates in technical committees within the American Society for Testing and Materials and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts.

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services.  GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
GZA
