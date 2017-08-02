Rural Route Films Touring Show

Short Films and Animations from the Rural Route Film Festival

theartofflying02small

Contact

Steve Weiss, Exec Director, No Festival Required

***@nofestivalrequired.com Steve Weiss, Exec Director, No Festival Required

End

-- Info contact Steve Weiss-steve@nofestivalrequired.comwww.nofestivalrequired.com(FOR PRESS ONLY 602-265-9524 office-602-432-0641 cell)Photos, press packet available, just ask!NO FESTIVAL REQUIRED PRESENTSRural Route Film Festival Touring Program:Short Films and AnimationsSaturday, August 26 7pm (doors at 6:30 pm)Third Street Theater, Phoenix Center for the Arts1202 N 3rd StreetPhoenix, AZ 85004Tickets $10.00 advance online (plus service charge), $12.00 day of show, $11. with student i.d.TICKETS-http://www.ruralroute.brownpapertickets.comCo-SponsorsSechler CPA PCGeneral Dentistry of Dr. David Weiss, D.D.S.Carly's BistroTRAILER-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gEtaztpH0EThe Rural Route Film Festival mission is to screen works that deal with rare people and cultures outside of the bustle of the city. Taking in a Rural Route program is like choosing the road less travelled, and learning something new about our constantly amazing world. Whether it be a fictional backpacking drama set in the Peruvian Andes, a personal/experimental work about life in a Kazakh village, or a documentary about an organic, Appalachian turnip farm, our mission is to screen work about rare people and cultures normally overlooked by the mainstream media.Our content consists of top quality, cutting edge contemporary and rural classics/archival work from sources both local and far, far away. Whether screening in New York, or on one of our many tour dates around the world, our internationally-diverse content is more relevant than ever, tackling some of the most important topics of the day within the slow food movement, global warming/environmental arena, and life sustainability symposium.