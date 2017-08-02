 
News By Tag
* Short Film
* Animation
* Rural Life
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

Rural Route Films Touring Show

Short Films and Animations from the Rural Route Film Festival
 
 
theartofflying02small
theartofflying02small
PHOENIX - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Info contact Steve Weiss-steve@nofestivalrequired.com

www.nofestivalrequired.com

(FOR PRESS ONLY 602-265-9524 office-602-432-0641 cell)

Photos, press packet available, just ask!

NO FESTIVAL REQUIRED PRESENTS

Rural Route Film Festival Touring Program:

Short Films and Animations

Saturday, August 26 7pm (doors at 6:30 pm)

Third Street Theater, Phoenix Center for the Arts

1202 N 3rd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Tickets $10.00 advance online (plus service charge), $12.00 day of show, $11. with student i.d.

TICKETS-http://www.ruralroute.brownpapertickets.com

Co-Sponsors
Sechler CPA PC
General Dentistry of Dr. David Weiss, D.D.S.
Carly's Bistro

TRAILER-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gEtaztpH0E

The Rural Route Film Festival mission is to screen works that deal with rare people and cultures outside of the bustle of the city. Taking in a Rural Route program is like choosing the road less travelled, and learning something new about our constantly amazing world. Whether it be a fictional backpacking drama set in the Peruvian Andes, a personal/experimental work about life in a Kazakh village, or a documentary about an organic, Appalachian turnip farm, our mission is to screen work about rare people and cultures normally overlooked by the mainstream media.

Our content consists of top quality, cutting edge contemporary and rural classics/archival work from sources both local and far, far away. Whether screening in New York, or on one of our many tour dates around the world, our internationally-diverse content is more relevant than ever, tackling some of the most important topics of the day within the slow food movement, global warming/environmental arena, and life sustainability symposium.

Contact
Steve Weiss, Exec Director, No Festival Required
***@nofestivalrequired.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nofestivalrequired.com Email Verified
Tags:Short Film, Animation, Rural Life
Industry:Arts
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
No Festival Required Independent Cinema News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share