Rural Route Films Touring Show
Short Films and Animations from the Rural Route Film Festival
www.nofestivalrequired.com
(FOR PRESS ONLY 602-265-9524 office-602-432-
Photos, press packet available, just ask!
NO FESTIVAL REQUIRED PRESENTS
Rural Route Film Festival Touring Program:
Short Films and Animations
Saturday, August 26 7pm (doors at 6:30 pm)
Third Street Theater, Phoenix Center for the Arts
1202 N 3rd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tickets $10.00 advance online (plus service charge), $12.00 day of show, $11. with student i.d.
TICKETS-http://
Co-Sponsors
Sechler CPA PC
General Dentistry of Dr. David Weiss, D.D.S.
Carly's Bistro
TRAILER-https://
The Rural Route Film Festival mission is to screen works that deal with rare people and cultures outside of the bustle of the city. Taking in a Rural Route program is like choosing the road less travelled, and learning something new about our constantly amazing world. Whether it be a fictional backpacking drama set in the Peruvian Andes, a personal/experimental work about life in a Kazakh village, or a documentary about an organic, Appalachian turnip farm, our mission is to screen work about rare people and cultures normally overlooked by the mainstream media.
Our content consists of top quality, cutting edge contemporary and rural classics/archival work from sources both local and far, far away. Whether screening in New York, or on one of our many tour dates around the world, our internationally-
Contact
Steve Weiss, Exec Director, No Festival Required
***@nofestivalrequired.com
