 
News By Tag
* Freight
* Pool Water
* Trucking Logistics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Romeo
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


Experienced and Professional Drivers

Blue Water Trucking Freight Delivery Blue Water Trucking understands that time is critical. You want to know where your freight is along the way and when it will reach its destination
 
 
1_818109
1_818109
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Freight
* Pool Water
* Trucking Logistics

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Romeo - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Services

ROMEO, Mich. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Blue Water Trucking Freight Delivery
Blue Water Trucking understands that time is critical. You want to know where your freight is along the way and when it will reach its destination. Satellite, cell phone and Internet technologies provide instant links between our capacity providers, independent agents and you. You get timely, accurate information from dispatch to billing.

Blue Water Trucking's Expedited Ground, Emergency and Time-Sensitive Services include:

• Dedicated Truckload Services available - Let us handle all of your short and long haul needs
• Exclusive use of expedited trucks to eliminate potential delivery exceptions
• Safe, reliable and precision delivery
• Access to our tractor trailers. Including air-ride equipment
• Dedicated capacity to meet your time-critical supply chain service requirements
• Customized service – picked up and delivered safely as quickly as possible
• Emergency logistics and disaster transport services with access to complete over-the-road, expedited and multimodal services

Contact Blue Water Trucking Inc. (http://www.bluewatertrucking.net/contact.aspx) for expedited, emergency, and time-sensitive services. We are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including holidays and late nights.

Our Freight Shipment Capabilities

• Experienced & Professional Drivers
• Trained & Experienced Dispatchers
• 24 Hour Dispatch
• Updated Power Units & Trailers
• 48' and 53' Foot Trailers
• 24 Hour In-House Repair Facility
• Competitive Rates
• Utilizing state-of-the-art applications (PeopleNet), our fleet and drivers are managed in real-time and tracked with location services (GPS).

Contact
Blue Water Trucking
***@rccwebmedia.com
End
Source:Blue Water Trucking
Email:***@rccwebmedia.com Email Verified
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Romeo Computer Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share