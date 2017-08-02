Experienced and Professional Drivers

Blue Water Trucking Freight Delivery Blue Water Trucking understands that time is critical. You want to know where your freight is along the way and when it will reach its destination

Contact

Blue Water Trucking

***@rccwebmedia.com Blue Water Trucking

End

-- Blue Water Trucking Freight DeliveryBlue Water Trucking understands that time is critical. You want to know where your freight is along the way and when it will reach its destination. Satellite, cell phone and Internet technologies provide instant links between our capacity providers, independent agents and you. You get timely, accurate information from dispatch to billing.Blue Water Trucking's Expedited Ground, Emergency and Time-Sensitive Services include:• Dedicated Truckload Services available - Let us handle all of your short and long haul needs• Exclusive use of expedited trucks to eliminate potential delivery exceptions• Safe, reliable and precision delivery• Access to our tractor trailers. Including air-ride equipment• Dedicated capacity to meet your time-critical supply chain service requirements• Customized service – picked up and delivered safely as quickly as possible• Emergency logistics and disaster transport services with access to complete over-the-road, expedited and multimodal servicesOur Freight Shipment Capabilities• Experienced & Professional Drivers• Trained & Experienced Dispatchers• 24 Hour Dispatch• Updated Power Units & Trailers• 48' and 53' Foot Trailers• 24 Hour In-House Repair Facility• Competitive Rates• Utilizing state-of-the-art applications (PeopleNet), our fleet and drivers are managed in real-time and tracked with location services (GPS).