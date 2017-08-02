News By Tag
Sean Kanan To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday August 16th, 2017
Sean Kanan will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on August 16th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Sean Kanan has been a recognizable name and face for over three decades in both film and television. His career started at an early age when he was cast by Oscar winning director John Avildsen over 2,000 hopefuls as one of the stars in the now iconic KARATE KID III.
Most recently, Kanan completed a major supporting role opposite Jason Patric in the feature period film IN THE ABSENCE OF GOOD MEN. Other independent and studio film credits include lead roles in SOUTH 32, LIMELIGHT, FAILING HOPE, EXTREME LIMITS, CARPOOL GUY and MY TRIP BACK TO THE DARKSIDE directed by Shane Stanley. He also had a starring role in ABRACADABRA under the direction of Julie Pacino, premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. Having established himself as a martial arts expert in KARATE KID III, Kanan went on to use his martial arts skills again in the feature CHAOS FACTOR. HIs ability to speak Italian garnered him the lead role in the film, SONS OF ITALY and landed him on the Italian version of the popular show DANCING WITH THE STARS.
In conjunction with his acting career, Kanan has had great success as a producer and writer. Drawing on his experiences from an east coast boarding school, he wrote, executive produced and acted in the Lion's Gate film CHASING HOLDEN. He also produced and starred in MARCH for HBO, produced and starred in the horror film HACK and produced and starred in the independent thriller JACK RIO.
Of course daytime television fans will know Kanan from his popular regular role on THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, the number one show on television worldwide. He plays the deviously sexy Deacon Sharpe, the role he has made famous in over 100 countries. Kanan's television guest stints also includeDESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, HAPPILY DIVORCED, ACTING DEAD, TRUE JACKSON VIP, FREDDY, WHO'S THE BOSS?, VIP, THE NANNY, WALKER:TEXAS RANGER and LOIS & CLARK. Other television work includes series regular roles on GENERAL HOSPITAL as A.J. Quartermaine and as Jude Cavanaugh on SUNSET BEACH. He also had a regular role on the series CAMERA CAFÉ, executive produced by Antonio Banderas and he worked under executive producer, Francis Ford Coppola on the prime time series THE OUTSIDERS. Kanan alsoappeared in the mini series WILD PALMS with executive producer Oliver Stone.
Always the consummate performer, on the comedy stage Kanan has performed stand-up at some of the countries leading clubs including The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, Dangerfield's, The Brokerage, Uncle Vinnie's and other venues. In addition, he has performed in Sam Shepard's TRUE WEST at both the Zephyr and Palm Canyon Theaters and in IT'S JUST SEX at the Two Roads Theater. He also authored his first book, THE MODERN:GENTLEMAN:
Sean Kanan is proud to be the Young Man's Youth Ambassador for Boo 2 Bullying, a Southern California based non-profit advocating against various forms of abuse and bullying. He lives in Los Angeles and Palm Springs where he continues to study martial arts, writes scripts and enjoys cooking. He spends his free time with the love of his life, his wife Michele and their five teenage children.
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Sean Kanan and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Sean Kanan live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday August 16th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
