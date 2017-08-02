News By Tag
NextHome Music City Realty Opens in Brentwood, Tennessee
Located at 1804 Williamson Court, Suite 102 in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company's knowledgeable professionals strive to deliver outstanding customer experiences throughout each real estate transaction.
NextHome Music City Realty is committed to providing exceptional customer service to buyers, sellers and renters alike. For buyers and renters, that includes customized services to help them find home options within their price range and desired location and assist them with every aspect of the home-buying or rental process. For sellers, it's walking clients through the listing process, creating a customized marketing package, sharing comparative market analysis of property values, traversing the closing process, and navigating economic factors. Customers can expect an individualized concierge service that focuses squarely on delivering stellar results.
Randy and Kimberlee (Kim) Bacik, co-founders, have successfully owned and managed multiple real estate companies over the past 27 years, and are thrilled to bring nearly three decades of expertise with them to this new endeavor. Already having created thousands of satisfied customers to date, the Baciks are excited to continue sharing their unique brand of excellence under the NextHome Music City Realty banner with real estate customers in Williamson, Rutherford and Maury counties, near Nashville.
"As full-time, professional real estate agents, Kim and I pride ourselves on offering superior personal service before, during and after every transaction. Knowledge, commitment, honesty, expertise and professionalism are the cornerstones of our business, and at NextHome Music City Realty we take each of these aspects very seriously," said company co-founder and real estate broker, Randy Bacik.
"We see buying or selling a home as a very personal experience, and we enjoy getting to know clients personally in order to help them achieve the best possible outcome. Our approach is to earn your trust, as well as your business, and develop a lasting friendship. After all, our customers are our neighbors, and we want to be there for them every step of the way. We know the difference quality service makes to people's lives," said company co-founder and affiliate broker, Kimberlee (Kim) Bacik.
To learn more, please visitwww.nexthomemusiccityrealty.com or call 615-610-7111.
About NextHome Music City Realty
Built on a commitment to provide home buyers, renters, sellers and investors with superior customer service, NextHome Music City Realty is located in Brentwood, Tennessee. NextHome Music City Realty serves Williamson, Rutherford and Maury counties, including the towns of Franklin/Cool Springs, Murfreesboro, Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Thompson Station. With almost three decades of experience successfully managing real estate companies, co-founders Randy and Kimberlee Bacik look forward to continuing to help neighbors and friends reach their real estate goals. To learn more, or for access to a variety of free real estate resources online, please visitwww.nexthomemusiccityrealty.com. Randy and Kimberlee can also be reached directly to answer any questions on buying or selling a home by calling 615-610-7111.
