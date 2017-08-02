News By Tag
Stevens Construction awarded Village on the Isle renovations
Located at 930 Tamiami Trail South, Mark Manor is being fully renovated floor-by-floor in efforts to provide minimal disruption to its 64 residents. Stevens Construction will replace the interior finishes and exterior façade to reflect Village on the Isle's goal of providing a more residential-
The Stevens Construction team includes project manager, Chris Walczak; superintendent, Mike Wood and project administrator, Sue Ziegenfus. RLPS Architects has provided the design.
With offices in Fort Myers, Tampa, and Orlando, Fla., Stevens Construction specializes in providing construction management, general contracting and consulting services to clients and design professionals. Other services include site and design team selection, budgeting, project scheduling, permitting, cost and quality control and warranty service. The company builds healthcare, commercial and hospitality facilities. For information, visit www.stevensconstructioninc.com or call 239-936-9006.
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638
***@prioritymarketing.com
