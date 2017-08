Stevens Construction awarded Village on the Isle renovations

Mark Manor - Exterior Rendering

Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing

239-267-2638, mediarelations@ prioritymarketing.com

-- Village on the Isle, a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Venice, has selected Stevens Construction for the renovation of their five-story, 80,000-square-foot assisted living facility, Mark Manor.Located at 930 Tamiami Trail South, Mark Manor is being fully renovated floor-by-floor in efforts to provide minimal disruption to its 64 residents. Stevens Construction will replace the interior finishes and exterior façade to reflect Village on the Isle's goal of providing a more residential-like setting. Improvements also include the addition of a dedicated Memory Care Support floor using today's most modern technology and design to care for those affected by Alzheimer's and dementia. The scope of work includes replacing the plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems of this 35-year old building as well.The Stevens Construction team includes project manager, Chris Walczak; superintendent, Mike Wood and project administrator, Sue Ziegenfus. RLPS Architects has provided the design.With offices in Fort Myers, Tampa, and Orlando, Fla., Stevens Construction specializes in providing construction management, general contracting and consulting services to clients and design professionals. Other services include site and design team selection, budgeting, project scheduling, permitting, cost and quality control and warranty service. The company builds healthcare, commercial and hospitality facilities. For information, visit www.stevensconstructioninc.com or call 239-936-9006.