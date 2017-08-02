 
Industry News





New York State Tourism Industry Association to Hold Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner

The New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) invites members and guests to its annual Membership Meeting & Tourism Excellence Awards, October 26-27, 2017, at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, Watkins Glen, NY.
 
 
PITTSFORD, N.Y. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) invites members, guests, and sponsors to its annual Membership Meeting & Tourism Excellence Awards, October 26-27, 2017, at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, Watkins Glen, NY.

Following the annual association business meeting on October 26th, attendees will gather at Watkins Glen International for a fun evening of pace car rides, a cocktail reception, buffet dinner, and the annual NYSTIA Tourism Excellence Awards.

During the awards presentation, the New York State Tourism Industry Association will recognize leaders in New York State's tourism industry who have achieved a high level of excellence and accomplishment. Winning individuals or organizations are selected based on demonstrated commitment, leadership, and accomplishment in the travel and tourism sector for the calendar year 2016. Deadline for nominations is September 18, 2017.

On Friday, October 27th, NYSTIA welcomes spotlight speaker Scott Johnson, CEO and President of Travel Market Insights, Inc. Mr. Johnson will present, "Travel and Tourism Research – A Brave New World." That address will be followed by a panel of leaders in the statewide tourism industry discussing the importance of tourism statistics, data, and research.

At the conclusion of the Friday morning presentations, attendees are invited to a guided walk through Watkins Glen State Park, organized by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.

Event registrations, sponsorships and award nominations are being accepted online at www.nystia.org/events-pages/annualmeeting.

Non-members are encouraged to attend this event to learn more about NYSTIA programs and benefits, and to network with other professionals in the tourism industry. Event sponsorships are also welcome.

The New York State Tourism Industry Association (www.nystia.org (http://www.nystva.org/)) is a statewide membership-based organization for travel and tourism related businesses. NYSTIA is a 501c6, NYS not-for-profit corporation engaged in the business of advocacy, leadership, marketing and professional development.

