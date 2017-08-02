News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Physician-owned, Surgeon-directed EPIOM Announces San Antonio Neuro Monitoring Solutions
EPIOM, a leading physician-owned and surgeon-directed IONM solutions company based in San Antonio, TX has announced its professional intraoperative neuromonitoring services for hospitals and surgeons in the San Antonio area.
EPIOM is a Joint Commission certified organization, and is able to provide a range of services which cover procedures that may place the patient's neurological structures at risk. The professional team at EPIOM works with each client to tailor a specific monitoring strategy based on the needs of the patient and operation.
EPIOM is available to provide intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions for procedures relating to neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, interventional radiology, ENT, and vascular surgery. Those wishing to learn more about the professional San Antonio neuromonitoring solutions provided by EPIOM can browse through the EPIOM website, www.epiomneuro.com. To reach EPIOM, call 210-367-3949 or use the contact form found on the EPIOM website.
About EPIOM:
EPIOM is a physician-owned and surgeon-directed company that proudly offers professional intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions (IONM) for physicians and hospitals in the San Antonio, Texas area. EPIOM's entire team consists of experienced, thoroughly-vetted professionals that have at the very least a bachelor's degree and either possesses a Certification in Neurophysiologic Intraoperative Monitoring (CNIM) or is working towards this certification. Within the EPIOM website, http://epiomneuro.com, visitors can learn more about the IONM solutions offered in San Antonio. This website also provides information useful for patients. To reach EPIOM, call 210-367-3949 or fill out and submit the simple contact form found on the EPIOM website.
Contact
EpiomNeuro.com
***@marketreachseo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse