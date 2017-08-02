 
News By Tag
* Electronic Music
* Music For Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

BigEar Productions and IVK Media & PR Introduce Stavos Mammonian

 
 
Stavos Mammonian
Stavos Mammonian
SAN ANTONIO - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Stavos Mammonian  is a fictitious name used by an electronic music producer based in the United States.

The name comes from a character in the 1974 British comedy "Percy's Progress," aka "It's Not The Size That Counts," played by the late screen legend VINCENT PRICE.

Although this was not a typical role for Price (Stavos was an Aristotle Onassis-styled tycoon Greek Shipping Magnate that was a wheelchair-bound billionaire), it was his love for art that guided him to take the part.  This laid the foundation for the musical art project that unfolded as a creative outlet for an ex radio DJ, photographer, and self-proclaimed artist who loves Music and Film.

The music of Stavos Mammonian blends together different forms of Electronic, Ambient and Dance instrumentals that were created with the vision that they could be used in video and artistic film settings to help set the scene.

​Each song title is a reference inspired by VINCENT PRICE.

Digital distribution has allowed accessibility to three completed albums worldwide via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music and more.

www.StavosMusic.com

Facebook: StavosMusic / Twitter: @TheRealStavos / Instagram: StavosMusic

Contact
Stavos Mammonian
mammo@stavosmusic.com
***@stavosmusic.com
End
Source:Stavos Mammonian
Email:***@stavosmusic.com Email Verified
Tags:Electronic Music, Music For Film
Industry:Music
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share