BigEar Productions and IVK Media & PR Introduce Stavos Mammonian
The name comes from a character in the 1974 British comedy "Percy's Progress," aka "It's Not The Size That Counts," played by the late screen legend VINCENT PRICE.
Although this was not a typical role for Price (Stavos was an Aristotle Onassis-styled tycoon Greek Shipping Magnate that was a wheelchair-bound billionaire)
The music of Stavos Mammonian blends together different forms of Electronic, Ambient and Dance instrumentals that were created with the vision that they could be used in video and artistic film settings to help set the scene.
Each song title is a reference inspired by VINCENT PRICE.
Digital distribution has allowed accessibility to three completed albums worldwide via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music and more.
www.StavosMusic.com
Facebook: StavosMusic / Twitter: @TheRealStavos / Instagram: StavosMusic
Contact
Stavos Mammonian
mammo@stavosmusic.com
***@stavosmusic.com
