News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Australian Pop/Rockers Slightly Left Of Centre New Release "Naked" Now Available Worldwide
Australian Pop/Rockers Slightly Left Of Centre have just released their Spectra Music Group/ Tabletop Records new single "Naked." Now available worldwide, download your copy today!
In anticipation for their upcoming second album, Slightly Left Of Centre have just released thier new single "Naked," along with a comical self-produced music video in a similar vein of their first single "Call Me For The Weekend". "Naked" is an upbeat, electro-pop track that pulses from start to finish, with a very suggestive but playful nature within its lyrical content. Taking influences from bands such as Jamiroquai & Daft Punk, "Naked" will compel listeners to not only dance but almost guarantee to excite their sexuality.
Slightly Left of Centre's last album sold in excess of 80,000 units globally, received 1 million streams and had over 150,000 downloads, paving the way for this highly anticipated single and video. The huge success of this album has created a global fan-base, eager to see what is next in store from this outfit.
The band was grateful to have the opportunity to work with Steven Slate, CEO of LA based Slate Digital, who co-produced "Naked" in conjunction with Michael Pace (Guitars) and Adam Spicer (Vocals/Keys)
Slightly Left Of Centre's new single "Naked" is now available worldwide and can be purchased on iTunes in the United States here:
https://itunes.apple.com/
Request "Naked" on your favorite radio station today!
Check out the music video for "Naked" here:
https://youtu.be/
Follow Slightly Left Of Centre on Twitter @slocband
The official website for Slightly Left Of Centre may be found at www.slightlyleftofcentre.com
Follow Spectra Music Group On Twitter @spectramusicinc
The official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at www.spectramusicgroup.com
Follow Tabletop Records on Twitter @TabletopRecords
The official website for Tabletop Records may be found at www.tabletoprecordsllc.com
For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com
Contact
The Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse