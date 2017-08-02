News By Tag
Monsters On The Move: Denver's 13th Floor Haunted House Announces New Location For 2017 Season
Denver's Largest Haunted House Grows Bigger and Better with New Location, New Attractions
"We are thrilled to move 13th Floor into our new location and take the haunted house experience to the next level," said Chris Stafford, partner at Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. "The layout and added space creates a more convenient flow of visitors. As far as choosing a new location, it was important to us that we stay in Denver and support the growth of the city."
Opening for its 16th season on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, 13th Floor is one of two haunted houses brought to the Mile High by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the nation's biggest independent haunted house operator. The new location is easily accessible from I-70 and Vasquez Boulevard in the rapidly expanding area of Denver just one block from the National Western Complex. The Asylum will also open on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 in its current location at 6100 East 39th Avenue.
13th Floor is debuting all new attractions and characters at its new location in 2017. With the expansion comes additional parking and more scares. The new attractions and ticket information for 13th Floor and The Asylum will be announced later in August. For more information, visitgetscared.com.
About 13th Floor and The Asylum Haunted Houses
The Asylum and 13th Floor haunted houses, created by nationally recognized and award winning haunted house designers, will transport you to new levels of horror. In 2002, long-time friends and haunted house enthusiasts, Chris Stafford and Warren Conard, opened The Asylum and six years later debuted 13th Floor in Denver, Colo. The 13th Floor Denver has drawn national acclaim, having been featured on the Travel Channel's Making Monsters, ABC Nightly News, Headline News, the Travel Channel's America Haunts television series, USA Today's Top 13 Haunted House List, noted by MTV as Colorado's Scariest Haunted House, and named AOL's City's Best for Haunted Houses (for Denver). Having started as the Nightmare Factory in 2002, The Asylum has been a top-rated attraction by HauntedDenver.com since 2006 and was also featured as one of America's Scariest Halloween Attractions on the Travel Channel, in addition to its recent ranking as #20 on the list of America's Top 31 Haunted Houses in America's Best Haunted House Directory. The Asylum and 13th Floor also made the "Top 13" list in Hauntworld magazine for the last four years.
About Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group
Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group is the only company in the country to produce haunted houses on a national scale, with nine haunted houses in Austin, Denver, Chicago, Green Bay, Phoenix and San Antonio. Designed by world-renowned haunted house designers and featuring makeup and effects from Hollywood special effects artists, these haunted houses span four states and take fright to a whole new level with different interactive events like Blackout, Krampus: A Haunted Christmas, Valentine X, and Zombie Apocalypse LIVE. To learn more, visitthirteenthfloor.com.
