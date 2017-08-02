Oncologist and Hematologist Ahmad Daniyal Siddiqui, MD Joins Heywood Hospital

Contact

-- Dr. Ahmad Daniyal Siddiqui, Board Certified in Medical Oncology and Hematology, has joined the Heywood Oncology care team and is currently accepting new patients.Dr. Siddiqui earned his medical degree from Nishtar Medical College and Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan, Pakistan. He went on to become a research fellow in Oncology/Hematology at Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at New York Medical College, Metropolitan Hospital Center, New York. Subsequently, he completed his fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at University of Massachusetts, Worcester, MA.Dr. Siddiqui also holds Board Certifications in Oncology, Hematology and Internal Medicine. Prior to joining the Heywood Medical Group, Dr. Siddiqui practiced at various hospitals and cancer centers throughout Massachusetts, including holding the position of Director Division of Hematology and Oncology at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA.For more information please contact Heywood Hospital Oncology and Specialty Clinics at 978-630-6457 or visit www.heywood.org/cancer.###About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; the Quabbin Retreat in Petersham, MA; and Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.