Dialysis Clinic, Inc. Launches Coloring Book for All Ages

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Dialysis Clinic, Inc.'s Clifton Park and surrounding clinics are hosting a launch party for their coloring book "We're Going Home." The event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Panza's Restaurant located at 510 NY 9-P, Saratoga Springs, NY.

The coloring book focuses on home dialysis. It was created as a part of DCI's Purpose Projects among the Albany region clinics, and is being coordinated by Jonathan Desrochers, the nurse manager for DCI's Clifton Park clinic.

"Given our large home dialysis population and new patients who come to treatment in-center, we often hear they have children who are afraid of what dialysis is and what will happen to their parent or loved one," said Desrochers, "Therefore, we have created a coloring book that explains in a simple way what dialysis is and what happens during a basic treatment."

The launch party for the "We're Going Home" coloring book is the first introduction of the coloring book into the community. The general public is invited to attend the family friendly event being held at Panza's Restaurant.

Dialysis Clinic, Inc., the nation's largest nonprofit dialysis and kidney care provider, is hosting community service projects around the nation in order to build awareness of chronic kidney disease and organ donation. More than 80 DCI dialysis centers and REACH Kidney Care programs are working together to provide 43 Purpose Projects in their local communities throughout the year.

To learn more about the event, contact Jonathan Desrochers at 518-982-5844 or jonathan.desrochers@dciinc.org.

Media Contact
Jonathan Desrochers
5189825844
***@dciinc.org
Dialysis Clinic, Inc.
Email:***@dciinc.org Email Verified
Tags:Kidney Disease, Dialysis, Adult Coloring Book
Industry:Health
Location:Clifton Park - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Disclaimer
