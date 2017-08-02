Jack Ryan Series Coming to Amazon

 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazon has just penned an agreement on the production of a new Jack Ryan series, this one starring John Krasinski.  This hour-long action series follows the title character as he is thrown into dangerous field assignments and confronts a new breed of terrorism that threatens global destruction.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan character has inspired five films, all produced by Paramount, so it's appropriate that this studio will be behind this latest series.

If you are a Jack Ryan fan you will want to be sure you haven't missed a single book he's written.  This is why the staff at Ultimate Reading List has put together an E-book that lists all the Jack Ryan fiction books in the best reading order with short descriptions of each story.

This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each Jack Ryan story in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).

Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order.  Here's the way to make sure you enjoy all of Jack Ryan's books to their fullest.

The book has been written is two separate sections.  The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.

Made for E-Readers
Books and stories listed by publication date Each is shown with their numerical place in the series Every book and story includes a short summary

At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Jack Ryan books and stories. Use your E-Readers highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.

With links to purchase from Barnes and Noble, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Jack Ryan fan.
This book in the Ultimate Reading List series is available on Amazon:
http://amzn.to/2vMk1Cm

